《中英對照讀新聞》Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the table 蟑螂老爹：中國農民養蟑螂上餐桌

2019-07-18

◎ 孫宇青

As farmer Li Bingcai opened the door to his cockroach farm in Yibin, Sichuan province, a critter flew into his face. He tossed it back into the dark room where some 10 million more of its kind scurried around.

當四川省宜賓市農民李炳才（譯音）打開蟑螂養殖場大門，一隻生物飛到他的臉上。他將牠扔回漆黑的房間，裡面還有約1000萬隻這類生物四處飛舞。

These creatures may be a bugbear for most, but breeders like Li are turning them into a niche business. While some sell cockroaches for medicinal purposes, as animal feed or to get rid of food waste, Li breeds them for food for human consumption.

對多數人來說，這些生物可能是怪物，但像李炳才這樣的飼主，正將這種生物變成一種利基產業。有人將蟑螂以藥物用途賣出，也有人拿來餵養動物或消耗廚餘，李炳才則是養來做為人類的食物。

A restaurant down the road from his small facility fries them up in famously spicy Sichuan sauce for the gutsier eaters. "People don’t believe how good it is until they try some," Li said, putting one into his mouth.

從他的小工廠那條路往前走，有家餐廳會將蟑螂油炸，搭配著名的四川辣醬，讓膽子大的饕客嚐鮮。「直到吃進去前，大家都不相信有多美味。」李炳才一邊形容，一邊將炸蟑螂放入口中。

Known colloquially as American cockroaches, the Periplaneta Americana is one of the largest species and is consumed for a variety of ailments: stomach ulcers, respiratory tract problems, and even simply as a tonic.

這種俗稱「美國蟑螂」的美洲家蠊，是個體數量最多的物種之一；人們會吃牠來治療多種病痛，包括胃潰瘍、呼吸道問題，甚至當成補品進食。

新聞辭典

scurry：動詞，急促地移動。例句：Seeing a mouse scurrying across the balcony, she burst out screaming.（她看到一隻老鼠快速跑過陽台，忍不住放聲尖叫。）

bugbear：名詞，令人討厭的事；嚇人的東西。例句：It is a bugbear of mine that you scrape the blackboard with the fingernails.（我很不喜歡你用指甲刮黑板。）

ailment：名詞，病痛；疾病。例句：He has been afflicted with stomach ailments for years.（他已被胃疾折磨多年。）

