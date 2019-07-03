中英對照讀新聞》Dr Marijuana Pepsi: The woman who refused to let her bullies win 大麻‧百事可樂博士：拒絕讓霸凌獲勝的女子

2019-07-03

◎ 魏國金

A woman who refused to change her name has defied her bullies by earning a PhD. Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck says she spent her life being made fun of because of her distinctive name. But instead of changing it she decided to be proud of the name and refuse to let it hold her back.

一名拒絕改名的女子透過取得博士學位的方式，蔑視她的霸凌者。大麻‧百事可樂‧范戴克說，她從小到大一直被嘲笑，因為她獨特的名字。然而，與其改名，她決定以此名為傲，並拒絕讓它妨礙自己的發展。

The 46-year-old has used her experience to research black names and how they affect the education of children in the United States.

46歲的她利用自己的經歷，研究黑人的名字，以及它們如何影響美國兒童的教育。

Marijuana was nine years old when she first realised she had an unconventional name. At school in Wisconsin she says it wasn’t just the other children who commented on it but the teachers, too. "Marijuana is unusual and then you add Pepsi to it and the comments just didn’t stop" she told the BBC.

大麻9歲時首度領悟到，她有個非比尋常的名字。她說，在威斯康辛的學校，不只是其他兒童對此說三道四，師長也是如此。「大麻已不尋常了，接著你又加上百事可樂，閒言閒語就沒完沒了，」她對英國廣播公司（BBC）說。

But in high school the inquisitive questions about an unusual name turned into hurtful comments. "When I was in fourth grade it was an oddity, but in high school it became bullying. I had to put up with so much," she says of her bullies. Marijuana says her family gave her the strength to cope with the comments and change her attitude.

但在高中，對於異常名字的過分探問，變成傷人的評論。「我四年級時，這是奇特怪事，但在高中，就變成霸凌。我必須百般忍耐，」她談到霸凌者時這麼說。大麻表示，她的家人給予她力量，以應對這類評論並改變態度。

新聞辭典

make fun of sb/sth：片語，取笑、拿…開玩笑。例句：They made fun of her fat figure.（他們拿她的肥胖身材開玩笑。）

hold sb/sth back：片語，阻礙…的發展。例句：My younger sister believed that having children would hold her back.（我妹妹相信生兒育女將妨礙她個人的發展。）

put up with：片語，忍受、容忍。例句：I can’t put up with this noise.（我受不了這種噪音。）

