《中英對照讀新聞》Company pulls posters blaming short skirts for sex crimes 業者撤下怪罪短裙引發性犯罪的海報

2019-05-03

◎張沛元

A school uniform maker apologized and withdrew an advertisement poster that said "short skirts trigger sexual crimes."

一家學生制服廠商為一張指稱「短裙引發性犯罪」的廣告海報致歉並將之撤下。

Kanko Gakuseifuku Co., based in Okayama city, had come under fire on social media sites for passing the blame to victims of sex crimes.

總部設在（日本）岡山市的菅公學生服因為把性犯罪的責任歸咎到受害者頭上，而在社群媒體上慘遭痛批。

"We didn’t intend to disdain or make light of women," the company said on its website on Jan. 15. "When sexual crimes occur, all of the responsibility lies with the offenders, and the victims are never at fault. What we wanted to do was spread awareness of crime prevention."

「敝社無意鄙視或不把女性當一回事，」該公司1月15日在官網上如此表示。「發生性犯罪時，所有的責任都在加害者身上，有錯的從來不是受害者。敝社原本只是要宣揚犯罪防範意識。」

The poster featured a drawing of the back of a female student wearing a uniform skirt. It noted: "Short skirts that you think are ’kawaii’ (cute) can act as a trigger for sexual crimes."

這幀海報上畫了一名身穿學生裙的女學生的背影，一旁寫道：「你覺得很卡哇伊（可愛）的短裙，可能會招致性犯罪。」

"The expression ’short skirts can trigger sexual crimes’ gave the impression that female victims are also at fault," the company said. "We are deeply sorry for upsetting people."

「『短裙會引發性犯罪』這種表達方式，讓人覺得女性受害者也有錯，」該公司說。「敝社對於（用詞不當）令人不悅深感抱歉。」

新聞辭典

come under fire：慣用語，遭受批評。例句：The government has come under fire for its decision to close the power plant.（政府因其關閉電廠的決定而遭受批評。）

make light of：慣用語，對某事不以為意（不在乎，不當一回事）。例句：The legislator’s spokesperson tried to make light of the allegations by saying similar accusations are made all the time.（這位立委發言人企圖不把那些指控當一回事，指稱類似指控從未間斷。）

at fault：慣用語，有責任，有錯。

