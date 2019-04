中英對照讀新聞》Workers save dog spotted more than 100 miles off Thailand coast-工作人員拯救泰國海岸逾100英里以外被發現的狗

2019-04-20

◎周虹汶

A Thai animal rescue group welcomed a dog who was rescued nearly 220 kilometers (136 miles) from shore Monday.

泰國一個動物救援團體週一迎接一隻在距離海岸近220公里(136英里)處獲救的狗兒。

The dog, named Boonrod - a Thai word which roughly translates to “the saved one” - was brought to shore for a health check after being found dehydrated and hungry by workers on an oil rig on Friday.

這隻狗名為「彭哈」——泰語的意思大致是「獲救者」——週五被一處石油平台上的工作人員發現脫水又飢餓,隨後被帶到岸邊做健康檢查。

Video from the rescue group Dog Smile House showed people greeting Boonrod on a dock in Hat Yai in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, showering him with pats and giving him a garland. Photos taken by oil rig workers showed him being brought up with a rope and given food and water before being transported to a boat, which brought him back to Hat Yai.

救援團體「狗狗微笑之家」的影片顯示,民眾在泰國南部宋卡府合艾市一處碼頭上歡迎彭哈,用拍拍牠來迎接,還給牠一圈花環。石油平台工作人員拍攝的照片顯示,把牠送上回合艾市的船隻以前,牠被一根繩子拉上來並獲得食物及飲水。

Boonrod is expected to go to his adoptive home in Khon Kaen in northeastern Thailand after he recovers. (Reuters)

康復後,彭哈預計前往牠位於泰國東北部孔敬市的收養家庭。(路透)

新聞辭典

spot:名詞,指斑點、污漬、場所、處境、聚光燈、少量;動詞,指弄髒、發現;形容詞,指立即的、從事現金交易的、現場報導的;副詞,指恰好、準確地。例句:They made a spot decision to stage a demonstration.(他們當場決定籌劃示威行動。)

shower:名詞,指一陣(風雪、冰雹、眼淚等);動詞,指陣雨般落下、噴淋、濺、大量給予、傾注。例句:We showered good wishes on the bride and bridegroom.(我們紛紛向新娘新郎獻上祝福。)

adoptive:形容詞,指採用的、收養的。例句:He was expelled from his adoptive country.(他被逐出移居國。)

