中英對照讀新聞》Workers save dog spotted more than 100 miles off Thailand coast-工作人員拯救泰國海岸逾100英里以外被發現的狗

2019-04-20

◎周虹汶

A Thai animal rescue group welcomed a dog who was rescued nearly 220 kilometers （136 miles） from shore Monday.

泰國一個動物救援團體週一迎接一隻在距離海岸近220公里（136英里）處獲救的狗兒。

The dog, named Boonrod - a Thai word which roughly translates to “the saved one” - was brought to shore for a health check after being found dehydrated and hungry by workers on an oil rig on Friday.

這隻狗名為「彭哈」——泰語的意思大致是「獲救者」——週五被一處石油平台上的工作人員發現脫水又飢餓，隨後被帶到岸邊做健康檢查。

Video from the rescue group Dog Smile House showed people greeting Boonrod on a dock in Hat Yai in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, showering him with pats and giving him a garland. Photos taken by oil rig workers showed him being brought up with a rope and given food and water before being transported to a boat, which brought him back to Hat Yai.

救援團體「狗狗微笑之家」的影片顯示，民眾在泰國南部宋卡府合艾市一處碼頭上歡迎彭哈，用拍拍牠來迎接，還給牠一圈花環。石油平台工作人員拍攝的照片顯示，把牠送上回合艾市的船隻以前，牠被一根繩子拉上來並獲得食物及飲水。

Boonrod is expected to go to his adoptive home in Khon Kaen in northeastern Thailand after he recovers. （Reuters）

康復後，彭哈預計前往牠位於泰國東北部孔敬市的收養家庭。（路透）

新聞辭典

spot：名詞，指斑點、污漬、場所、處境、聚光燈、少量；動詞，指弄髒、發現；形容詞，指立即的、從事現金交易的、現場報導的；副詞，指恰好、準確地。例句：They made a spot decision to stage a demonstration.（他們當場決定籌劃示威行動。）

shower：名詞，指一陣（風雪、冰雹、眼淚等）；動詞，指陣雨般落下、噴淋、濺、大量給予、傾注。例句：We showered good wishes on the bride and bridegroom.（我們紛紛向新娘新郎獻上祝福。）

adoptive：形容詞，指採用的、收養的。例句：He was expelled from his adoptive country.（他被逐出移居國。）

