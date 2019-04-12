《中英對照讀新聞》Police officer was watching porn while rape suspect escaped－性侵犯脫逃時員警正在看色情片

2019-04-12

◎張沛元

A police sergeant in charge of supervising detainees was looking at porn on his smartphone while a rape suspect escaped from a detention facility here in August, according to investigative sources.

調查相關消息人士透露，一名負責看管被拘留者的警員，在一名性侵犯（2018年）8月從拘留室脫逃時，正透過手機看A片。

Osaka prefectural police disciplined the officer in his 40s who worked at the Tondabayashi Police Station by reducing his pay for six months.

這名40幾歲、任職於（日本）大阪府富田林市警察局的員警，被減薪半年以示懲戒。

The fact that he was looking at pornographic material at the time of the escape was not revealed when his punishment was announced in October.

當局在（2018年）10月宣布這項處分時，並未透露該名員警遭懲戒是因為在嫌疑犯脫逃時看A片。

Osaka prefectural police punished seven police officers in connection with the escape of rape and robbery suspect Junya Hida, including the chief of the Tondabayashi Police Station.

大阪府警方一共懲處7名與性侵及搶劫嫌犯樋田淳也脫逃有關的員警，包括富田林市警察局長。

Hida fled the detention facility inside the station on the night of Aug. 12 and eluded police for seven weeks in a nationwide manhunt that involved about 3,000 law enforcement officers. He was eventually captured in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Sept. 29 at a roadside rest area.

樋田在（2018年）8月12日晚間從富田林市警察局的拘留室脫逃，在動員約3000名警力的全國大搜索下，整整躲了7週，最後在9月29日於山口縣的一處公路休息站落網。

《新聞辭典》

in charge of (something)：慣用語，負責（某事）。例句：He is in charge of hiring new employees.（他負責招募新進員工。）

in connection with (something)：慣用語，關於，與…有關。例句：D.C. police have arrested a man in connection with several sexual assaults that occurred Wednesday near Dupont Circle, according to authorities.（當局指出，華府警方已逮捕一名與週三在杜邦圓環附近發生的數起性侵害案有關的男子。）

elude：動詞，躲避，逃避。

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/