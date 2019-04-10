《中英對照讀新聞》Mushrooms may ’reduce the risk of mild brain decline’ 香菇或能「降低輕度腦衰退的風險」

2019-04-10

◎魏國金

Eating mushrooms more than twice a week could prevent memory and language problems occurring in the over-60s, research from Singapore suggests.

每週吃兩次以上香菇，或可預防逾60歲時發生的記憶與語言問題，新加坡的研究顯示。

A unique antioxidant present in mushrooms could have a protective effect on the brain, the study found. The more mushrooms people ate, the better they performed in tests of thinking and processing speed.

香菇有一種獨特的抗氧化物，或許對大腦有保護效果，該研究發現。吃越多香菇的人，他們在思考與處理速度測驗中的表現愈佳。

The National University of Singapore study’s findings were based on 663 Chinese adults, aged over 60, whose diet and lifestyle were tracked from 2011 to 2017.

新加坡國立大學的這項研究成果，來自於2011年至2017年追蹤663名60歲以上華裔成人的飲食與生活型態。

Over the six-year study, the researchers found that eating mushrooms lowered the chances of mild cognitive impairment, so that roughly nine out of 100 people who ate more than two portions（300g）a week were diagnosed, compared with 19 out of 100 among those who ate fewer than one portion.

在超過6年的研究期間，研究人員發現，攝取菇類可降低輕度認知障礙的機率，因此100人中約有9人每週吃兩份（300公克）以上香菇者被確診，相較於吃不到一份者，每100人中有19人被診斷出來。

Mild cognitive impairment can make people forgetful, affect their memory and cause problems with language, attention and locating objects in spaces - but the changes can be subtle. It is not serious enough to be defined as dementia.

輕度認知障礙會讓人們健忘，影響他們的記憶，並引發語言、注意力及空間物體定位的問題—但這種變化可能是隱約的，並未嚴重到足以被界定為失智。

《新聞辭典》

impairment：名詞，損傷、（身體功能的）障礙。例如：renal function impairment（腎功能障礙）。

subtle：形容詞，隱晦的。例句：Her whole attitude has undergone a subtle change.（她整個態度出現微妙變化。）

dementia：名詞，失智症。例句：My father was diagnosed with dementia.（我父親被診斷出罹患失智症。）

