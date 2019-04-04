《中英對照讀新聞》 Cambodia’s surrogate mothers risk jail for Chinese couples 為了中國籍夫妻，柬埔寨代理孕母甘冒坐牢風險

2019-04-04

◎孫宇青

Pregnant and scared, Yin hides in a house on the outskirts of Phnom Penh — she is one of Cambodian surrogate mothers risking jail time for lucrative payouts from Chinese clients.

身懷六甲且擔驚受怕的殷，藏身在金邊郊區一棟房子裡。她是甘冒坐牢風險成為代理孕母的柬埔寨婦女之一，為的是中國客戶提供的豐厚報酬。

The end of China’s one-child policy, and the prohibition of its commercial surrogacy, have driven couples too old to conceive to poorer Southeast Asian countries, where a "womb-for-rent" industry is brushing up against legal barriers.

隨著中國一胎化政策結束，以及商業代理孕母遭禁，無法懷孕的年邁夫妻，已轉往較貧窮的東南亞國家。在當地，「子宮租借」產業正衝撞著法律界線。

But a string of high-profile controversies in Thailand, including custody tussles and a case of a baby with Down Syndrom being abandoned, prompted the country to ban it in 2015.

然而，在泰國發生一連串廣受矚目的爭議事件後，包括監護權爭奪、一名唐氏症嬰兒遭遺棄等案例，泰國已在2015年禁止從事代理孕母。

Parents immediately looked to Cambodia, but the government also swiftly banned it a year later, worried that women in financial straits could face exploitation.

家長們立刻轉往柬埔寨，但柬國政府擔心，財務有困難的婦女可能面臨剝削，因此也迅速地在一年後頒佈禁令。

Experts say Chinese couples are willing to pay between $40,000 and $100,000 to have a child, while the surrogate mother typically gets $10,000 to $15,000.

專家指出，中國籍夫妻願意為一個孩子支付4萬至10萬美元（約124萬至310萬台幣），但代理孕母通常只能分到1萬至1.5萬美元（約31萬至46.5萬台幣）。

新聞辭典

conceive：動詞，懷孕。例句：Rebecca could not conceive after a series of cancer therapy.（在接受一連串癌症治療後，蕾貝卡已無法懷孕。）

tussle：名詞，爭奪；扭打。例句：Reed bruised his arms during a tussle for the ball.（芮德在搶球時碰傷手臂。）

strait：名詞，困境。例句：Rodney’s company is in dire straits while the world’s two biggest economies are in a trade war.（由於全球兩大經濟體打起貿易戰，羅德尼的公司陷入困境。）

