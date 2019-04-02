《中英對照讀新聞》 George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels 喬治克隆尼呼籲杯葛汶萊擁有的飯店

2019-04-02

◎陳正健

Hollywood actor George Clooney has called for a boycott of nine luxury hotels, because of their links to Brunei, which plans to impose death by stoning as a punishment for gay sex and adultery from next week.

好萊塢演員喬治克隆尼呼籲杯葛9家豪華飯店，因為它們與汶萊的關係，該國計畫下週開始實施砸石處死，處罰同志性交及通姦。

In 2014, Brunei became the first East Asian country to adopt Islamic Sharia law despite widespread condemnation. From 3 April, the country will stone or whip to death citizens caught committing adultery or having gay sex.

2014年，汶萊成為首個採用伊斯蘭教法的東亞國家，儘管遭到廣泛譴責。自4月3日起，該國將對違犯通姦或同性性交被補的公民，以砸石或鞭打方式處死。

Clooney said the new laws amounted to "human rights violations". He called for the public to join him in immediately boycotting nine hotels with links to Brunei, － three in the UK, two in the US, two in France and two in Italy.

克隆尼表示，這些新法等同於「侵犯人權」。他籲請公眾立即加入他的行列，杯葛9家與汶萊有關的飯店，其中3家在英國、2家在美國、2家在法國、2家在義大利。

Homosexuality is already illegal in Brunei but it will become a capital offence. Besides, the new penalty for theft is amputation of the right hand for a first offence, and the left foot for a second offence.

同性戀在汶萊已屬違法，但之後將變成死罪。此外，對偷竊罪的新處罰是在初犯時砍斷右手，再犯時截斷左腳。

新聞辭典

stone：動詞，向…扔石頭，用石頭砸死。例句：Rioters set up barricades and stoned police cars.（暴徒架起路障，並向警車投擲石塊。）

capital offence/crime：名詞，死罪。例句：In some countries, importing drugs is a capital offence.（在許多國家，輸入毒品是死罪。）

first offence：名詞，初犯。例句：If it is your first offence, the judge has the discretion to impose a lesser sentence.（如果你是初犯，法官有裁量權予以輕判。）

