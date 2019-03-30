《中英對照讀新聞》UK prison guards smell a rat and find rodents stuffed with drugs－英國獄警察覺可疑 起獲塞滿毒品的老鼠

2019-03-30

◎周虹汶

Suspected organized criminals have been stuffing the bodies of dead rats with drugs, phones and cash and throwing them over the walls of a British prison to get contraband to inmates, the government said on Monday.

英國政府週一說，疑似黑幫罪犯把毒品、電話和現金塞進死老鼠體內，然後把牠們扔過一座監獄的圍牆，讓囚犯們取得違禁品。

Guards at Guys Marsh prison in Dorset, southwest England, grew suspicious when they found the bodies of three rats with long stitches along their stomachs, officials said.

官員說，發現3隻老鼠屍體沿著胃部有長長的縫線以後，英格蘭西南部多塞特郡蓋斯‧馬許監獄的獄警起了疑心。

They discovered the animals had been disemboweled and filled with five mobile phones and chargers, three SIM cards, cigarette papers and a large amount of drugs including cannabis and a synthetic substitute as well as tobacco, they added.

他們發現，這些動物早已被挖出內臟，然後被塞了5支行動電話與充電器、3張SIM卡、捲菸紙和大量毒品，並補充指出包括大麻、一種合成替代物以及菸草。

"This find shows the extraordinary lengths to which criminals will go to smuggle drugs into prison, and underlines why our work to improve security is so important," Britain’s Minister of State for the Ministry of Justice, Rory Stewart, said. (Reuters)

英國司法部國務大臣羅利‧斯圖爾特說，「這起發現顯示，罪犯將無所不用其極地把毒品走私進監獄，也凸顯了我們加強安全工作為何如此重要。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

smell a rat：指覺得可疑、懷疑有詐、事有蹊蹺。例句：I smelt a rat when I found some items missing from my desk.（當一些東西從書桌上消失後，我就覺得事有蹊蹺。）

stitch：名詞，指縫紉或編織的一針、縫法、衣服、傷口縫線；動詞，指縫補、縫合裂口。例句：This a book that will have you in stitches.（這是一本會讓你笑破肚皮的書。）

length：名詞，指長度、（複數指）程度；go to great lengths，片語，指不遺餘力、無所顧忌。例句：He went to absurd lengths to keep the affair secret.（他為了讓這件事保密，已到無所不用其極的程度。）

