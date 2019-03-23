《中英對照讀新聞》Pigcasso hogs the limelight at South Africa farm－豬卡索在南非農場出鋒頭

2019-03-23

◎周虹汶

Brandishing a paintbrush in her snout, Pigcasso enthusiastically tosses her head to create bright, bold strokes across a canvas propped up in her sty.

揮舞著嘴裡的筆刷，豬卡索狂熱地揚起頭，在豬欄裡架起的畫布上優游，創造出一道道鮮艷大膽的筆觸。

The sow was rescued from an abattoir as a piglet and brought to an animal sanctuary in Franschhoek, in South Africa’s Western Cape region in 2016, where her new owners noticed her love of color and paint brushes.

這隻母豬在牠還是一頭小豬時，從一處屠宰場獲救，2016年被帶到南非西開普地區法蘭史霍克鎮一處動物保護區，牠的新主人們就是在那邊注意到，牠喜歡顏色和畫筆。

"Pigs are very smart animals and so when I brought Pigcasso here to the barn, I thought how do I keep her entertained?" said Joanne Lefson, who runs Farm Sanctuary SA.

經營「南非農場避難所」的喬安‧萊夫森說，「豬是非常聰明的動物，所以當我把豬卡索帶到這裡的穀倉，我想我該如何讓牠繼續開心呢？」

"We threw in some soccer balls, rugby balls and of course there were some paintbrushes lying around because the barn was newly build ... She basically ate or destroyed everything except these paintbrushes ... she loved them so much," Lefson added.

喬安補充說道，「我們扔了一些足球、橄欖球進去，周邊當然還散布著一些油漆刷，因為這個穀倉是新蓋的…基本上，牠每個東西都吃或搞破壞，唯獨這些油漆刷…牠好愛它們。」

Soon the pig was dipping the brushes into pots of paint and making her mark. Her paintings can sell for almost $4,000, with the proceeds going to animal welfare.(Reuters)

這隻豬馬上把這些刷子浸到油漆桶裡，一舉成名。牠的畫作能賣到將近4000美元，部分收益成了動物權益基金。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

hog：名詞，指長大的肉豬、貪婪自私的人、髒鬼；動詞，指像豬拱起背、船中部拱起、貪心地攫取、霸占、不顧別人安危地駕車。例句：You cannot hog the whole bench.（你不能霸占整個長凳。）

brandish：動詞，指揮動、炫耀；名詞，指揮舞。例句：He likes to brandish his wealth.（他愛炫富。）

prop：名詞，指支柱、後盾、靠山、道具、螺旋槳；動詞，指支撐、維持。例句：Prop the door open with something.（拿個東西讓這扇門保持開啟。）

