《中英對照讀新聞》This library loans out ties and handbags so those with limited resources can go to job interviews－這家圖書館出借領帶與手提包好讓那些資源有限者參加工作面試

2019-03-22

◎張沛元

For a young person, going to a job interview can be expensive. You need nice clothes and a case or handbag to hold your resume and other documents.

對一名年輕人來說，去一趟工作面試很花錢。你得要有得體的服裝，和一個包包或手提包，裝你的履歷表與其他文件。

But if you live in New York, there’s help. The New York Public Library is making sure you dress to impress in all your interviews － as long as you don’t have any library card fines greater than $15.

但若你住在紐約，那就有救了。紐約公共圖書館能讓你在所有面試時穿著得體到令人印象深刻—只要你的借書卡的罰金不高於15美元。

The NYPL’s Riverside Library has rolled out a "Grow Up Work Fashion Library," which lends out neckties, handbags and briefcases to responsible patrons.

紐約公共圖書館河畔分館推出的「成長工作時尚圖書館」，對負責可靠的借書人出借領帶、手提包與公事包。

The goal is to help anyone with limited resources to get clothing and accessories for interviews, graduations and other "business-like occasions."

其目標在於協助任何資源有限者取得參加面試、畢業活動與其他「正式場合」所需要的服裝與配件。

The idea was born when Michelle Lee, a young adult librarian at the Riverside branch, was helping students prepare for college interviews and part-time jobs.

此一構想是河畔分館的年輕館員蜜雪兒．李，在協助學生們準備大學面試與應徵打工時應運而生。

《新聞辭典》

loan（something）out（to one）：慣用語，出借，把東西借給某人。例句：She loaned her dress out to her younger sister.（她把洋裝借給妹妹。）

as long as：慣用語，倘若，只要。例句：You can eat whatever you want as long as you pay the bill in advance.（只要你先付款，你想吃啥都行。）

roll out：慣用語，首次提供（產品或服務）。

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/