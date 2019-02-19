《中英對照讀新聞》Coconut milk gives you bigger breasts, Chinese drink ad insists 中國飲料廣告 強調椰子汁有豐胸效果

2019-02-19

◎陳正健

Coconut Palm, a popular coconut milk manufacture in China, has posted a series of adverts which claim that drinking its coconut milk would make women’s breasts larger.

中國熱門椰子汁製造商「椰樹牌」發佈一系列廣告，主張飲用其椰子汁可使女性豐胸。

The adverts, which were first reported by the South China Morning Post include slogans such as “I drink from small to big” and “drink one can every day, [your] curves will excite people, whiter and more plump”. The adverts also feature scantily-clad women drinking Coconut Palm.

這些廣告最早是由《南華早報》報導，含有「我從小喝到大」、「每天一杯椰樹牌椰汁，曲線動人，白嫩豐滿」等廣告術語。這些廣告也以衣著暴露的女性喝著椰子汁為特色。

Many Weibo users expressed disappointment that a well-established brand would resort to such gimmicky marketing. A user wrote："I personally think there’s no better coconut juice in the market than Coconut Palm. But vulgar advertising has been a longstanding problem. Could it be their organizational culture??"

許多「微博」用戶表示失望，一個信譽卓著的品牌，竟訴諸如此噱頭的行銷手法。一名用戶寫道：「我個人認為，市場上沒有比『椰樹牌』更好的椰子汁。但低俗廣告由來已久。這難道就是他們的組織文化？」

This isn’t the first time Coconut Palm has made false claims in its marketing. An ad in 2017 for the brand’s papaya juice featured women in bikinis with large breasts, along with the slogan, “When I’m full of papaya I’m ample-chested,”

這不是「椰樹牌」第一次在其行銷上做虛假陳述。2017年該品牌的木瓜汁廣告上，曾以穿著比基尼的巨乳女性為特色，附上「木瓜飽滿我豐滿」的標語。

新聞辭典

plump：形容詞，豐滿的，飽滿的，發福的。例句：The berries are plump and sweet.（這些莓子既飽滿又甜。）

scantily：副詞，衣著暴露地。（經常寫為scantily clad或scantily dressed）。例句：The dancers are scantily dressed women.（這些女舞者衣著暴露。）

vulgar：形容詞，庸俗的，下流的，猥褻的。例句：It’s an extremely vulgar joke.（這是個極為下流的笑話。）

