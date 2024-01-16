為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

普吉島「滿載中國客」小巴士疑車速過快翻覆 17人受傷送醫

泰國普吉島今（16）日傳出一起交通事故，1輛載滿中國遊客的小巴士，在當地上午行經塔廊縣（Thalang District）時失事翻覆。（圖擷取自中國微博）

泰國普吉島今（16）日傳出一起交通事故，1輛載滿中國遊客的小巴士，在當地上午行經塔廊縣（Thalang District）時失事翻覆。（圖擷取自中國微博）

2024/01/16 16:03

莊文仁／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕泰國普吉島今（16）日傳出一起交通事故，1輛載滿中國遊客的小巴士，在當地上午行經塔廊縣（Thalang District）時失事翻覆，造成車上17人受傷送醫，其中2人傷勢嚴重。警方初步判斷事故原因，可能是巴士行駛速度過快，才導致車身失控翻覆。

綜合外媒報導，這起事件發生在16日上午7點50分左右，塔廊縣警方接獲民眾報案稱，有1輛載滿中國旅客的白色小巴士發生車禍，警方趕往現場後，發現可載25人的旅遊小巴士，擋風玻璃全部破碎、整輛橫躺在雙向道路上中央，使得2條車道受阻、並讓周遭交通嚴重堵塞。

報導指出，當時車上載有17名中國籍旅客，包含6名男性、8名女性和1名兒童，其中2人傷勢嚴重，目前已全數送往塔廊醫院（Thalang Hospital）進行治療。另外，事故地點是1條被當地人稱為「Khong Bang Duk」的S型彎道，當地警方表示，此處經常發生多起交通事故區，因此周圍立有非常多警告標示。

根據警方的初步調查，推測這起意外發生的原因應是「巴士行駛速度過快」，才會導致轉彎失控，目前仍在進行詳細調查。警方表示，接下來會向司機、導遊和遊客等當事人進行詢問，並蒐集各項證據以便進行進一步的調查。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
台男曼谷車禍醫院拒收喪命 正義醫護爆料竟收「死亡威脅」
2023/12/30 22:20

台男曼谷車禍醫院拒收喪命 正義醫護爆料竟收「死亡威脅」
中國網紅耍白目！ 曼谷拍片稱「這邊99％人不正經」遭當局約談
2023/12/10 17:30

中國網紅耍白目！ 曼谷拍片稱「這邊99％人不正經」遭當局約談

龍年擺設必講究 新東陽好運佳瓷添喜氣
泰國「夜間巴士」撞路樹車頭全毀 釀14死32傷
2023/12/05 12:59

泰國「夜間巴士」撞路樹車頭全毀 釀14死32傷
月收破百萬！泰國湧現大量被毀容「中國丐幫」 小粉紅氣炸
2023/11/22 12:51

月收破百萬！泰國湧現大量被毀容「中國丐幫」 小粉紅氣炸

2024年來自上天最美的禮物
討好中客擬引進中國警 泰政府炎上
2023/11/14 05:30

討好中客擬引進中國警 泰政府炎上
淪中共打壓海外異議幫兇？泰國擬讓中國警察進駐 輿論炸鍋
2023/11/13 18:24

淪中共打壓海外異議幫兇？泰國擬讓中國警察進駐 輿論炸鍋
國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播