普吉島「滿載中國客」小巴士疑車速過快翻覆 17人受傷送醫

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕泰國普吉島今（16）日傳出一起交通事故，1輛載滿中國遊客的小巴士，在當地上午行經塔廊縣（Thalang District）時失事翻覆，造成車上17人受傷送醫，其中2人傷勢嚴重。警方初步判斷事故原因，可能是巴士行駛速度過快，才導致車身失控翻覆。

綜合外媒報導，這起事件發生在16日上午7點50分左右，塔廊縣警方接獲民眾報案稱，有1輛載滿中國旅客的白色小巴士發生車禍，警方趕往現場後，發現可載25人的旅遊小巴士，擋風玻璃全部破碎、整輛橫躺在雙向道路上中央，使得2條車道受阻、並讓周遭交通嚴重堵塞。

報導指出，當時車上載有17名中國籍旅客，包含6名男性、8名女性和1名兒童，其中2人傷勢嚴重，目前已全數送往塔廊醫院（Thalang Hospital）進行治療。另外，事故地點是1條被當地人稱為「Khong Bang Duk」的S型彎道，當地警方表示，此處經常發生多起交通事故區，因此周圍立有非常多警告標示。

根據警方的初步調查，推測這起意外發生的原因應是「巴士行駛速度過快」，才會導致轉彎失控，目前仍在進行詳細調查。警方表示，接下來會向司機、導遊和遊客等當事人進行詢問，並蒐集各項證據以便進行進一步的調查。

