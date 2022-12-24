為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    平安夜不平安！ 俄軍轟炸烏南赫爾松 至少8死58傷

    今（24）日是平安夜，然而俄軍仍持續對烏克蘭的攻勢，南部大城赫爾松（Kherson）市區今日就遭攻擊，造成嚴重死傷，烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）則嚴厲斥責俄羅斯是為了「恐嚇和享樂而殺戮」。（圖擷取自澤倫斯基推特）

    2022/12/24 21:48

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今（24日）晚是平安夜，然而俄羅斯仍持續對烏克蘭的攻勢，南部大城赫爾松（Kherson）市區今日就遭受轟炸，造成嚴重死傷；烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）嚴厲斥責俄羅斯是為了「恐嚇和享樂而殺戮」。

    澤倫斯基在推特上發文表示，赫爾松市區再遭俄軍攻擊，造成嚴重死傷。他也指出，這甚至是在耶誕節前夕的市中心，「這是恐怖，是為了恐嚇和享樂而殺戮」。

    從澤倫斯基發布的照片可見，俄軍的攻擊造成不少車輛損壞起火，甚至有身穿耶誕老人服裝的民眾遇襲倒地不起。烏克蘭內政部長顧問格拉先科（Anton Gerashchenko）也發文表示，這次攻擊造成8人喪生，58人受傷。其中18人傷勢較嚴重。

    從澤倫斯基發布的照片可見，俄軍的攻擊造成不少車輛損壞起火，甚至有身穿耶誕老人服裝的民眾遇襲倒地不起。（圖擷取自澤倫斯基推特）

