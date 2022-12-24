平安夜不平安！ 俄軍轟炸烏南赫爾松 至少8死58傷

2022/12/24 21:48

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今（24日）晚是平安夜，然而俄羅斯仍持續對烏克蘭的攻勢，南部大城赫爾松（Kherson）市區今日就遭受轟炸，造成嚴重死傷；烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）嚴厲斥責俄羅斯是為了「恐嚇和享樂而殺戮」。

澤倫斯基在推特上發文表示，赫爾松市區再遭俄軍攻擊，造成嚴重死傷。他也指出，這甚至是在耶誕節前夕的市中心，「這是恐怖，是為了恐嚇和享樂而殺戮」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

從澤倫斯基發布的照片可見，俄軍的攻擊造成不少車輛損壞起火，甚至有身穿耶誕老人服裝的民眾遇襲倒地不起。烏克蘭內政部長顧問格拉先科（Anton Gerashchenko）也發文表示，這次攻擊造成8人喪生，58人受傷。其中18人傷勢較嚴重。

This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of ????????.

Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.

The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/ll1KAjHRom