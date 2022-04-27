烏軍再反擊？俄佛羅尼斯鎮發生2起爆炸

2022/04/27 13:58

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，烏軍由初期奮勇抵抗俄軍的攻勢，到現在會開始攻擊俄羅斯邊境城市的戰略地點，一步一步取得各種戰果，稍早有消息傳出，俄羅斯邊境城市別爾哥羅德（Belgorod）發生數次爆炸，如今又有消息指出俄國另一城鎮佛羅尼斯（Voronezh）發生2起爆炸。

綜合外媒報導，庫爾斯克的州長證實了這消息，他在通訊軟體Telegram上表示「今天夜裡，庫爾斯克的州民聽到了爆炸聲，根據初步消息，防空系統仍然運作中，目前無人傷亡，相關細節正在了解中。」

俄羅斯媒體也證實俄羅斯別爾哥羅德與庫爾斯克（Kurskaya）州的在當地時間凌晨3點至3點30分之間，發生了一系列的爆炸事件，別爾哥羅德省長格拉德科夫（Vyacheslav Gladkov）對此表示他初步接獲通報的消息指出，別爾哥羅德省內的老涅利多夫卡鎮（Staraya Nelidovka）的彈藥庫，發生了起火的狀況，當地的監視器拍下了疑似俄軍防空系統反擊空中目標的畫面，目前並未傳出有平民傷亡。

The governor of Belgorod said there is a fire at an ammunition depot near Staraya Nelidovka. A CCTV video shows a flash in the sky, possibly from anti-aircraft missiles. https://t.co/g4MTJQln8Z pic.twitter.com/COAwBRRJoX

Drone strikes of #Ukrainian Armed Forces at ammunition depots of #Russian Armed Forces in #Russia continued till this morning. As you can see in this footage from Voronezh region, an air defense system launched a surface-to-air missile at one of these drones two hours ago. pic.twitter.com/CksnZ9JAAu