為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    烏軍再反擊？俄佛羅尼斯鎮發生2起爆炸

    佛羅尼斯當地居民拍下疑似俄軍防空系統反擊空中目標的照片。（圖擷取自@Liveuamap 推特）

    佛羅尼斯當地居民拍下疑似俄軍防空系統反擊空中目標的照片。（圖擷取自@Liveuamap 推特）

    2022/04/27 13:58

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，烏軍由初期奮勇抵抗俄軍的攻勢，到現在會開始攻擊俄羅斯邊境城市的戰略地點，一步一步取得各種戰果，稍早有消息傳出，俄羅斯邊境城市別爾哥羅德（Belgorod）發生數次爆炸，如今又有消息指出俄國另一城鎮佛羅尼斯（Voronezh）發生2起爆炸。

    綜合外媒報導，庫爾斯克的州長證實了這消息，他在通訊軟體Telegram上表示「今天夜裡，庫爾斯克的州民聽到了爆炸聲，根據初步消息，防空系統仍然運作中，目前無人傷亡，相關細節正在了解中。」

    俄羅斯媒體也證實俄羅斯別爾哥羅德與庫爾斯克（Kurskaya）州的在當地時間凌晨3點至3點30分之間，發生了一系列的爆炸事件，別爾哥羅德省長格拉德科夫（Vyacheslav Gladkov）對此表示他初步接獲通報的消息指出，別爾哥羅德省內的老涅利多夫卡鎮（Staraya Nelidovka）的彈藥庫，發生了起火的狀況，當地的監視器拍下了疑似俄軍防空系統反擊空中目標的畫面，目前並未傳出有平民傷亡。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    美國秘密提供詳細情報 助烏軍擊落載數百名俄軍運輸機
    2022/04/27 13:24

    美國秘密提供詳細情報 助烏軍擊落載數百名俄軍運輸機
    「我們為了什麼而活或死？」 芬蘭網友這張照片感動很多人
    2022/04/27 11:55

    「我們為了什麼而活或死？」 芬蘭網友這張照片感動很多人

    惠而浦一級變頻上下門冰箱新上市
    再遭烏軍反擊？俄省長：半夜被爆炸聲驚醒 彈藥庫著火
    2022/04/27 11:24

    再遭烏軍反擊？俄省長：半夜被爆炸聲驚醒 彈藥庫著火
    又一捷報！烏軍襲擊俄軍蛇島據點 摧毀Strela-10防空系統
    2022/04/27 10:31

    又一捷報！烏軍襲擊俄軍蛇島據點 摧毀Strela-10防空系統

    建築也可以SGS認證？ 新莊這案規格高
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播