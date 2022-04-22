內情不單純？俄國防部大樓起火 至少5死30傷

2022/04/22 00:13

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯普廷20日才宣布成功試射號稱「世上最強」的薩爾馬特（Sarmat）洲際彈道飛彈，沒想到位於特維爾市（Tver）的俄羅斯國防部第二中央研究所大樓21日突然發生大火，已知至少5死30傷。

綜合外媒報導，俄羅斯國防部第二中央研究所大樓在當地時間21日白天發生大火，初判火災源頭位於二樓，疑似因為老舊電線與塑膠造成大火，目前已知至少5人死亡、30人受傷，傳出大樓屋頂也因大火而坍塌。

請繼續往下閱讀...

從推特流出的影片可見，該棟大樓冒出大量黑煙，火勢相當猛烈，俄羅斯官媒塔斯社（TASS）報導指出，當地消防部門在中午獲報前往現場灌救，有部分傷者吸入了濃煙嗆傷，也有人因為從大樓跳下而受傷。

據悉，該研究所負責專職開發防空武器，也有製造導航、地面控制系統、航空飛行器的導引定位等，而俄羅斯主力飛彈伊斯坎德爾（Iskander）與S-400也是在該棟大樓所設計。

事實上，俄羅斯國防部才發聲明表示，該國軍方20日在俄國北部普列塞茨克太空發射場（Plesetsk Cosmodrome）成功進行薩爾馬特試射，並稱其為世界上威力最大，破壞目標距離最遠的飛彈，將大幅提高俄國戰略核武的戰力。

Aerospace defence research institute of the Russian Ministry of Defence burnt down in Tver. "Iskander" and "S-400" missile systems were designed here. Reportedly it was the old wiring and flammable plastic cladding that caused the fire. So far they reported 2 dead and 30 wounded pic.twitter.com/0uIjfSfnXt