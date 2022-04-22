為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    內情不單純？俄國防部大樓起火 至少5死30傷

    俄國近日成功試射其軍方口中「世上最強」的薩爾馬特（Sarmat）洲際彈道飛彈，據稱威力之強可摧毀整個法國或美國德州。（歐新社）

    俄國近日成功試射其軍方口中「世上最強」的薩爾馬特（Sarmat）洲際彈道飛彈，據稱威力之強可摧毀整個法國或美國德州。（歐新社）

    2022/04/22 00:13

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯普廷20日才宣布成功試射號稱「世上最強」的薩爾馬特（Sarmat）洲際彈道飛彈，沒想到位於特維爾市（Tver）的俄羅斯國防部第二中央研究所大樓21日突然發生大火，已知至少5死30傷。

    綜合外媒報導，俄羅斯國防部第二中央研究所大樓在當地時間21日白天發生大火，初判火災源頭位於二樓，疑似因為老舊電線與塑膠造成大火，目前已知至少5人死亡、30人受傷，傳出大樓屋頂也因大火而坍塌。

    從推特流出的影片可見，該棟大樓冒出大量黑煙，火勢相當猛烈，俄羅斯官媒塔斯社（TASS）報導指出，當地消防部門在中午獲報前往現場灌救，有部分傷者吸入了濃煙嗆傷，也有人因為從大樓跳下而受傷。

    據悉，該研究所負責專職開發防空武器，也有製造導航、地面控制系統、航空飛行器的導引定位等，而俄羅斯主力飛彈伊斯坎德爾（Iskander）與S-400也是在該棟大樓所設計。

    事實上，俄羅斯國防部才發聲明表示，該國軍方20日在俄國北部普列塞茨克太空發射場（Plesetsk Cosmodrome）成功進行薩爾馬特試射，並稱其為世界上威力最大，破壞目標距離最遠的飛彈，將大幅提高俄國戰略核武的戰力。

    位於俄羅斯特維爾市的俄羅斯國防部第二中央研究所大樓在21日突然發生大火，已知至少5死30傷。（圖取自推特）

    位於俄羅斯特維爾市的俄羅斯國防部第二中央研究所大樓在21日突然發生大火，已知至少5死30傷。（圖取自推特）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    烏軍還在奮戰！死守馬立波鋼鐵廠 亞速營宣布摧毀俄軍戰果
    2022/04/21 22:24

    烏軍還在奮戰！死守馬立波鋼鐵廠 亞速營宣布摧毀俄軍戰果
    烏克蘭公布最新戰果 俄軍2.1萬陣亡、逾800戰車被毀
    2022/04/21 19:15

    烏克蘭公布最新戰果 俄軍2.1萬陣亡、逾800戰車被毀

    全新科技「未來褲」 下半身年輕十歲
    要見澤倫斯基！ 西班牙總理秀影片：我到基輔了
    2022/04/21 18:14

    要見澤倫斯基！ 西班牙總理秀影片：我到基輔了
    堅定支持！ 立陶宛軍援烏克蘭重型迫擊砲：數量很多
    2022/04/21 17:38

    堅定支持！ 立陶宛軍援烏克蘭重型迫擊砲：數量很多

    「誠實時代」來臨 揭露第一品牌的業績秘密
    俄試射「薩爾馬特」洲際彈道飛彈 美軍：俄依約提前通知消息
    2022/04/21 10:06

    俄試射「薩爾馬特」洲際彈道飛彈 美軍：俄依約提前通知消息
    俄國試射「世上最強」薩爾馬特飛彈 普廷：敵人將三思後行
    2022/04/21 08:43

    俄國試射「世上最強」薩爾馬特飛彈 普廷：敵人將三思後行
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播