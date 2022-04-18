烏克蘭親俄反對派領袖喊話普廷 以馬立波守軍安危換他自由
2022/04/18 20:45
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭國家安全局（SBU）今（18）日在網路上PO出了一部與被捕的親俄領袖梅維楚克（Viktor Medvedchuk）有關的影片，梅維楚克在影片中向俄羅斯總統普廷（Vladimir Putin）喊話，請求普廷以馬立波（Mariupol）的軍民作為籌碼，來將他保出來。
《法新社》報導，梅維楚克對著鏡頭表示，「我想請求俄羅斯總統普廷與烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）以我來交換在馬立波的居民與守軍。」
請繼續往下閱讀...
馬立波是烏克蘭在黑海沿岸的大城，目前已被俄羅斯軍隊圍困數週。俄羅斯曾給出最後通牒要求馬立波守軍投降，不過遭到回絕。
Ukraine's security services publishes a video of Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's top confidant in the country, asking to be swapped for Ukrainian fighters and civilians in Mariupol.— max seddon （@maxseddon） April 18, 2022
Medvedchuk was arrested last week when the FSB tried to help him escape to Transnistria, they say. pic.twitter.com/k9j8jMmTNf