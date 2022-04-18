烏克蘭親俄反對派領袖喊話普廷 以馬立波守軍安危換他自由

2022/04/18 20:45

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭國家安全局（SBU）今（18）日在網路上PO出了一部與被捕的親俄領袖梅維楚克（Viktor Medvedchuk）有關的影片，梅維楚克在影片中向俄羅斯總統普廷（Vladimir Putin）喊話，請求普廷以馬立波（Mariupol）的軍民作為籌碼，來將他保出來。

《法新社》報導，梅維楚克對著鏡頭表示，「我想請求俄羅斯總統普廷與烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskiy）以我來交換在馬立波的居民與守軍。」

馬立波是烏克蘭在黑海沿岸的大城，目前已被俄羅斯軍隊圍困數週。俄羅斯曾給出最後通牒要求馬立波守軍投降，不過遭到回絕。

Ukraine's security services publishes a video of Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's top confidant in the country, asking to be swapped for Ukrainian fighters and civilians in Mariupol.



Medvedchuk was arrested last week when the FSB tried to help him escape to Transnistria, they say. pic.twitter.com/k9j8jMmTNf