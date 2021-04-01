展示軍機秀肌肉！ 澳洲參謀長：維持和平或調停衝突都需要我們

2021/04/01 00:29

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕昨（31）日適逢澳洲皇家空軍成立100週年。對此，澳洲空軍參謀長在推特上展示澳洲空軍的軍機，並表示，澳洲皇家空軍是世界級強大的空軍，無論是維持和平或是衝突調節的場面，都仰賴空軍的力量。

澳洲空軍參謀長赫普費爾（Mel Hupfeld）31日在推特發文表示，「自1921年起，我們已讓澳洲皇家空軍發展為世界級強而有力的空軍，當澳洲在衝突或是和平維持上都需要仰賴我們的力量。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

文末，赫普費爾也宣示，「無論何時澳洲需要我們，我們都準備好行動」。

澳洲皇家空軍也在推特發文表示，「上個世紀以來，超過35萬的澳洲人投身澳洲空軍，其中，逾1萬1000名軍人在任務中犧牲。今天，每一位身穿空軍制服的軍人都肩負著為國家服務的責任感」。

Today @AusAirForce commemorates its 100th birthday. From or modest beginnings in 1921, we have grown into a potent, world class Air Force which Australia relies upon in both conflict and peace. When Australia needs us, we are ready to respond. #ThenNowAlways #AirForce100 pic.twitter.com/vjblWwe14n

Today, 31 March, 2021, is our birthday - and we are 100 years old. ✈️



Over the last century more than 350,000 Australians have served with us, and more than 11,000 have died in service.



Today, all who wear our uniform carry a sense of duty to serve our nation.#ThenNowAlways pic.twitter.com/uvPBNtJCU3