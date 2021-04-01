為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    展示軍機秀肌肉！ 澳洲參謀長：維持和平或調停衝突都需要我們

    澳洲空軍參謀長在推特上展示澳洲空軍的軍機，並表示，澳洲皇家空軍是世界級強大的空軍。（圖取自Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld推特@CAF_Australia）

    澳洲空軍參謀長在推特上展示澳洲空軍的軍機，並表示，澳洲皇家空軍是世界級強大的空軍。（圖取自Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld推特@CAF_Australia）

    2021/04/01 00:29

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕昨（31）日適逢澳洲皇家空軍成立100週年。對此，澳洲空軍參謀長在推特上展示澳洲空軍的軍機，並表示，澳洲皇家空軍是世界級強大的空軍，無論是維持和平或是衝突調節的場面，都仰賴空軍的力量。

    澳洲空軍參謀長赫普費爾（Mel Hupfeld）31日在推特發文表示，「自1921年起，我們已讓澳洲皇家空軍發展為世界級強而有力的空軍，當澳洲在衝突或是和平維持上都需要仰賴我們的力量。」

    文末，赫普費爾也宣示，「無論何時澳洲需要我們，我們都準備好行動」。

    澳洲皇家空軍也在推特發文表示，「上個世紀以來，超過35萬的澳洲人投身澳洲空軍，其中，逾1萬1000名軍人在任務中犧牲。今天，每一位身穿空軍制服的軍人都肩負著為國家服務的責任感」。

