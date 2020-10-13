把習近平畫成蝙蝠俠嘲諷！海報創作者致歉 網友反而湧入聲援
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕曾經擔任著名真人秀節目《超級名模生死鬥》的菲律賓時裝界網紅「Bryanboy」在瑞典餐廳看到一張海報將中共領導人習近平畫成了擁有尖耳的蝙蝠俠，這樣的畫面讓Bryanboy認為是種族歧視。海報創作者「ironartworks」也發文致歉，表示做這張圖只是想嘲諷中共對武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫情的處理，而不是種族歧視，不過有許多網友現在全都湧入該致歉文聲援。
菲律賓時尚網紅「Bryanboy」在Instagram擁有快60萬粉絲，而他近日到瑞典斯德哥爾摩（Stockholm）的里克餐廳（Restaurant Riche）用餐時，發現多張海報，將習近平畫成尖耳、黃皮膚的蝙蝠俠，對此Bryanboy認為疫情爆發後有許多亞洲人被稱為「吃蝙蝠的人」，因此看到這張海報，他感覺富含種族歧視。
海報創作者「ironartworks」則在Instagram向「受到傷害的人」道歉，表示這張創作被批評是在歧視亞洲人，但這從來不是他的意圖。他強調，他曾經創作過許多的諷刺作品來譏諷勢高權重的人，而這張蝙蝠俠的目的就是要諷刺「獨裁的習近平以及中共對疫情的處理」。
「ironartworks」表示，經由網友提醒，他意識到這個方法錯了，因此他會拿下相關貼文，但仍留下該篇貼文的「蝙蝠俠」附圖；張貼海報的餐廳也透露，已經撤下相關海報，並對所有感到被冒犯的人誠摯道歉」。
有人認為，畫成黃皮膚是歧視，但有人則認為習近平就是亞洲人，而亞洲人有黃皮膚是常識，所以習近平被畫成黃色並沒有錯。
有網友對於這張海報提出抨擊，認為這張海報已經超越了言論自由，但現在反而有許多網友湧入「ironartworks」的貼文，大讚「支持你！繼續畫！」、「譴責一個讓吹哨者保持沉默、導致了全世界大流行的獨裁者，這絕對不是種族主義」、「不用道歉，我喜歡」、「來自香港的支持」、「他們該為他們信奉的中共邪惡價值觀感到羞恥！為正義辯護並沒錯」。
Tonight my "BAT MAN" blew up for beeing racist against Asian people. My intention was never for it to be. Thou racism and hate IS a part of our time and that is included in the symbolism. I cant stretch enough how much i apologise for the people who got their feelings hurt by it. I have been working with hardcore satire portraits alot and making a fool of people in power （swipe ex HATE and PUTAN）. My intention of the "BAT MAN" was the same, represented by the dictator Xi Jinping and CCP's handling of the virus outbreak. But i now, thanks to you teatching me, realised that it hit all wrong... So I repeat, my intention was only to make a fool of Xi/CCP, NOT to make a racist comment that hurt a lot of people, but i accedentally did, and I again apologise to you who feel that way. So for that sake i will take down the posts of it, but im keeping this one, to contribute too the open discussion and so you get your voices herd. That was my intention all along.