雪梨近海藍鯨現蹤！ 新州國家公園：百年來僅3次目擊紀錄
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕藍鯨體型巨大，是地球上最大的動物，但要一睹牠的優美身姿並非易事；澳洲雪梨海岸近期傳出有人目睹藍鯨行蹤，目擊者也拍下了這珍貴的一刻。對此，澳洲野生動物單位已證實這起目擊紀錄，同時表示，這可能是這片海域百年來第3次發現藍鯨蹤跡。
根據《BBC》報導，新南威爾斯州（New South Wales）海濱郊區馬魯布拉（Maroubra）附近的水域，於8月中旬傳出有藍鯨現蹤；新州國家公園及野生動物服務部（NPWS）於當地時間週五證實了這起目睹事件，同時指出，藍鯨很少出現在海岸附近，這次的目睹事件堪稱「極度罕見」。
請繼續往下閱讀...
新州國家公園的馬歇爾（Andrew Marshall）指出，這隻藍鯨長度可能超過25公尺，重量可能超過100噸，「藍鯨是地球上最大的動物，儘管如此，牠們能很輕易地在不被發現的情況下游過雪梨的海岸」，馬歇爾補充，「即使是對最狂熱的觀鯨者而言，藍鯨也能稱得上『幾乎隱形』」。
馬歇爾指出，藍鯨很少為人類目擊是因為牠們通常生活在很遠的海裡，「鯨」口分佈廣泛，且人類對於這種生物的遷徙、重要棲地等所掌握的線索非常有限。
不過這次，目擊者用鏡頭捕捉到了與藍鯨的珍貴邂逅；這名攝影師拍下了藍鯨游經馬魯布拉週邊海域的身姿，並將這張令人驚豔的照片分享到Instagram上。攝影師表示，在發文的前一日「我本來在觀察馬魯布拉那一帶的座頭鯨動態，結果海洋奇觀之一竟然出現在我眼前，我看到了藍鯨」，攝影師強調，他為這神奇的生物目眩神迷，「我覺得我中了頭獎」。
針對攝影師拍下的照片，馬歇爾表示，「這是我們海岸外有藍鯨經過的第一份明確的記錄」，而這份紀錄對保育而言有重要的貢獻，「它協助我們了解藍鯨棲地，同時也是我們是否需採取措施來保護藍鯨的重要考量」。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Well where do I start; ???? I’m speechless but could blurt out a million things at the same time ???? Yesterday watching a lot of humpbacks travel south in my usual spot at Maroubra, one of the great wonders of the magical ocean appeared in-front of me ???? A BLUE WHALE ???? ???????? THE LARGEST LIVING ANIMAL ON PLANET EARTH ???? Although so large they are incredibly hard to ever see especially on the east coast on Australia To put their size into perspective; they grow to around 30metres, their tongue weights the same as an elephant & their heart is the size of a car! Completely mesmerised & feel like I’ve hit the Jackpot???? Hope you enjoy as much as I still am❤️????????
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Blue Whale- Sydney, Australia ???????? Thought I’d share the video so it’s always there???? Enjoy this beauty, thanks for all the kind messages & comments @sydney @australia @whalesnation @natgeoyourshot @natgeo @quadeightuav @peeedah @seayou.later @emmetbollard @ross_air_photography @1fordy1 @lonelywhale @djiglobal @skybangerz @bondilifeguards @thelifeofwhales @paditv @exploringaustralia @aussiebucketlist @sydney.explores @paradise @abcaustralia @whaletalesorg @visitnsw