堅持不認雨林大火 巴西副總統邀李奧納多親訪亞馬遜
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕巴西野火事件頻傳政府卻多次否認，總統波索納洛上週稱亞馬遜野火是「謊言」，副手莫拉烏（Hamilton Mourao）則在19日向十分關注環保議題的好萊塢巨星李奧納多·狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）喊話，邀請李奧納多一起到亞馬遜健行，以證明雨林沒有野火。
綜合外媒報導，李奧納多14日在社群平台Instagram分享巴西亞馬遜大火的新聞影片，呼籲大眾重視野火議題，波索納洛政府則對影片內容真偽提出質疑。巴西副總統莫拉烏在一場亞馬遜永續發展的活動上提到，經常評論環保議題的李奧納多，應該親自前往亞馬遜。
莫拉烏表示，希望能邀請李奧納多和自己前往西北部的小鎮聖加布里埃爾達卡紹埃拉（Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira），徒步穿越雨林8小時。莫拉烏指出，在李奧納多親自走過每個坑洞後，他將會對這個龐大地區的運作方式有更多了解。李奧納多尚未對莫拉烏的邀約做出回應。
李奧納多的貼文引用巴西國家太空研究院（INPE）的數據，指出7月巴西亞馬遜地區的野火數量，相較同期增長28%，8月初的數據也有所增加。李奧納多表示，巴西總統波索納洛面臨國際呼籲遏止大火的壓力，但卻公開質疑火勢的嚴重性。
