為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    嚇人！英國伯明罕工業區大火 濃煙直竄雲霄

    英國伯明罕（Birmingham）工業區10日發生塑膠工廠大火，火勢兇猛，且有大量黑煙直竄天際，當地動員超過100名消防員搶救整晚，才終於撲滅火勢。（圖擷取自推特）

    英國伯明罕（Birmingham）工業區10日發生塑膠工廠大火，火勢兇猛，且有大量黑煙直竄天際，當地動員超過100名消防員搶救整晚，才終於撲滅火勢。（圖擷取自推特）

    2020-08-11 23:03:30

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國伯明罕（Birmingham）工業區當地時間10日晚間傳出塑膠工廠火警，現場火勢猛烈，大量黑煙直竄天際，消防單位動員了超過100人漏夜搶救，才終於控制住火勢。

    綜合外媒報導，英國伯明罕工業區一座塑膠廠的倉庫發生大火，濃密黑煙直衝天際，十分驚人，附近居民紛紛緊閉門窗，深怕受有毒氣體影響，當地部分道路也緊急封閉，造成交通壅塞。

    當地消防局出動了50人、10輛消防車趕往救火，但火勢太猛烈，於是趕緊再派出加倍的人力支援，經過整晚撲救，火勢才被控制，所幸無人傷亡，但起火原因仍需調查。

    消防局表示，「數十英里內都有人因為看見大火與濃煙打電話報案」。指揮官沃恩斯（Sarah Warnes）說：「儘管又熱又艱苦，但消防員仍運用專業技能將火勢控制住，並未波及其他房屋。」

    目擊者戴姆普娜（Dympna Wilson）表示，她當時聽見了好幾次爆炸聲，出來看只看見滿天的黑煙，很擔心火勢會波及其他房子，還說「有些鄰居家裡停電，希望沒有人受傷。」

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    英國央行：經濟若再次放緩將加碼QE、但不實施負利率
    2020-08-11 14:38

    英國央行：經濟若再次放緩將加碼QE、但不實施負利率
    英首相、外交官員齊「撐港」中使館氣炸跳針「停止干涉香港」
    2020-08-11 13:07

    英首相、外交官員齊「撐港」中使館氣炸跳針「停止干涉香港」
    運動就好？40歲後肌肉天天在流失

    運動就好？40歲後肌肉天天在流失
    疫苗爭奪戰！日、英等國籌組聯盟採購疫苗、70多國想加入
    2020-08-11 11:21

    疫苗爭奪戰！日、英等國籌組聯盟採購疫苗、70多國想加入
    濃煙連竄2屋殺人 透天厝沒著火1死3命危
    2020-08-11 05:30

    濃煙連竄2屋殺人 透天厝沒著火1死3命危
    年中優惠大爆發！買電視送券再送禮

    年中優惠大爆發！買電視送券再送禮
    國際今日熱門
    2020-08-11 06:13

    要港府好好交代！聯合國報告列27項侵害人權問題待查

    2020-08-11 00:19

    解僱前與3員工發展「肉體關係」 麥當勞告前CEO

    2020-08-11 00:29

    垂秀夫曾駐台 傳內定日本新任駐中國大使

    2020-08-11 00:37

    大禍臨頭！米克拉颱風今將登陸 中國各種警報狂發

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播