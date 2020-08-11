嚇人！英國伯明罕工業區大火 濃煙直竄雲霄

2020-08-11 23:03:30

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國伯明罕（Birmingham）工業區當地時間10日晚間傳出塑膠工廠火警，現場火勢猛烈，大量黑煙直竄天際，消防單位動員了超過100人漏夜搶救，才終於控制住火勢。

綜合外媒報導，英國伯明罕工業區一座塑膠廠的倉庫發生大火，濃密黑煙直衝天際，十分驚人，附近居民紛紛緊閉門窗，深怕受有毒氣體影響，當地部分道路也緊急封閉，造成交通壅塞。

請繼續往下閱讀...

當地消防局出動了50人、10輛消防車趕往救火，但火勢太猛烈，於是趕緊再派出加倍的人力支援，經過整晚撲救，火勢才被控制，所幸無人傷亡，但起火原因仍需調查。

消防局表示，「數十英里內都有人因為看見大火與濃煙打電話報案」。指揮官沃恩斯（Sarah Warnes）說：「儘管又熱又艱苦，但消防員仍運用專業技能將火勢控制住，並未波及其他房屋。」

目擊者戴姆普娜（Dympna Wilson）表示，她當時聽見了好幾次爆炸聲，出來看只看見滿天的黑煙，很擔心火勢會波及其他房子，還說「有些鄰居家裡停電，希望沒有人受傷。」

@WestMidsFire @WMPolice @OFFICIALWMAS @WMASHART on scene at a large scale fire in #tyseleyindustrialestate #smallheath #tyseley #birmingham Please stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed in the local area pic.twitter.com/r8JT5oAuF4

Following this incident through the night last night one thing is certain; if it hadn’t been for the hard work, and assertive firefighting by @WestMidsFire crews the impact of this fire on other businesses/local community could have been far greater and longer lasting. ????????????????‍????????????‍???????? pic.twitter.com/xPicSMxRmC