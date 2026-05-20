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    決定軍售前致電賴清德總統？川普：我會與他談

    2026/05/20 22:42 編譯魏國金／台北報導
    川普表示，決定軍售前將與賴清德總統通話。（法新社）

    川普表示，決定軍售前將與賴清德總統通話。（法新社）

    根據白宮快速回應帳號「@RapidResponse47」今晚9時48分的貼文指出，美國總統川普面臨記者提問：「你在做出軍售決定前，有計劃致電台灣總統賴清德嗎」？

    他回應，「我會與他談，我會跟所有人談。我們完全掌握局勢。我們與習主席有很好的會面，我們會處理台灣問題」。

    原文如下：

    Q:"Do you have any plans to call President Lai of Taiwan before you make a decision on the weapons package?"

    A:"I'll speak to him. I speak to everybody. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi... we'll work on that, the Taiwan problem."

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