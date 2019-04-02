神奇！短短幾秒的循環動畫 許多網友看了超紓壓

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕來自瑞典的動畫師Andreas Wannerstedt製作出一系列特別的動畫「異常滿足（Oddly Satisfying）」，這些動畫裡的物件重複著精心設計的動作，看起來十分流暢而且不斷循環，讓觀眾得到某種難以形容的療癒感。
Andreas Wannerstedt表示，他創作的靈感大多從日常生活而來，像是滾球和鐘擺都是他常用的素材，在現今資訊泛濫的年代，大眾的生活步調快速，他想讓人們看了他的動畫能放慢腳步，從中獲得平靜，許多網友跟他說，看了他的作品，覺得壓力好像都釋放了。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Synchronized - This animation is part of ‘A word, a week’, a creative exploration by @animography_net. Sound design by the amazing @davidkamp. Animated Typeface: Barbour by @zwartekoffie & @pvonborries #awordaweek #animography #3d #design #animation #cinema4d #render #abstract #graphic #shapes #cgi #art #digitalart #instaart #wannerstedt #loop
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
I’m happy to be one of six artists that was given the opportunity to create a custom made artwork for the Emotional Art Gallery. Starting today, hundreds of @clearchannelscandinavia’s digital billboards in Stockholm’s Metro will transform into the world’s longest （and most emotional） digital art exhibition. The selection of artworks will be triggered by citizens’ real-time emotions through an algorithm that uses open data to analyze the current mood of the citizens throughout the day. In collaboration with @weareaffairs. Read more about the project at www.emotionalartgallery.com （link in my stories）. #emotionalartgallery . #3d #design #animation #render #abstract #graphic #shapes #cgi #art #digitalart #instaart #wannerstedt #loop
還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：
iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore
Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay