神奇！短短幾秒的循環動畫 許多網友看了超紓壓
Andreas Wannerstedt的循環動畫像催眠般讓人著迷。（圖片由Andreas Wannerstedt授權）

2019-04-02 16:45

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕來自瑞典的動畫師Andreas Wannerstedt製作出一系列特別的動畫「異常滿足（Oddly Satisfying）」，這些動畫裡的物件重複著精心設計的動作，看起來十分流暢而且不斷循環，讓觀眾得到某種難以形容的療癒感。

Andreas Wannerstedt表示，他創作的靈感大多從日常生活而來，像是滾球和鐘擺都是他常用的素材，在現今資訊泛濫的年代，大眾的生活步調快速，他想讓人們看了他的動畫能放慢腳步，從中獲得平靜，許多網友跟他說，看了他的作品，覺得壓力好像都釋放了。

I’m happy to be one of six artists that was given the opportunity to create a custom made artwork for the Emotional Art Gallery. Starting today, hundreds of @clearchannelscandinavia’s digital billboards in Stockholm’s Metro will transform into the world’s longest （and most emotional） digital art exhibition. The selection of artworks will be triggered by citizens’ real-time emotions through an algorithm that uses open data to analyze the current mood of the citizens throughout the day. In collaboration with @weareaffairs. Read more about the project at www.emotionalartgallery.com （link in my stories）. #emotionalartgallery . #3d #design #animation #render #abstract #graphic #shapes #cgi #art #digitalart #instaart #wannerstedt #loop

