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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan signs arms deals with US totaling US$6.58bn

    2026/04/23 03:00
    A rocket is fired from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a drill in Pingtung County on May 12 last year. Photo: Chen Chi-chang

    A rocket is fired from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a drill in Pingtung County on May 12 last year. Photo: Chen Chi-chang

    By Lo Tien-pin and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Taiwan has signed six arms procurement offers from the US totaling more than NT$208 billion （US$6.59 billion） covering long-range precision strike systems, missile stockpile replenishment and joint production of large-caliber ammunition, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.

    The government’s proposed NT$1.25 trillion special defense budget has been stalled in the Legislative Yuan as opposition lawmakers question the amount and procurement items, while the Presidential Office and defense ministry say that the full amount is necessary to safeguard Taiwan.

    Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） on Monday briefed the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on the defense budget for a second time.

    The ministry released on Tuesday a report detailing unclassified portions of the budget and outlining the seven major categories of equipment to be procured.

    The largest portion of the budget, about NT$550 billion, would be allocated to air defense systems, anti-ballistic missile interceptors and anti-tank guided missile systems, the report said.

    The ministry yesterday announced six letters of offer and acceptance （LOA） from the US for arms procurements totaling NT$208.77 billion, which were signed by Taiwan’s defense mission to the US and the American Institute in Taiwan.

    They are expected to help facilitate the passage of the special defense budget, as opposition lawmakers have suggested waiting to pass the budget until LOAs are received.

    An LOA is a binding document confirming that a foreign government has agreed to buy US military equipment under a regulated US government program, and gives the US government the authority to contract US weapons makers to acquire the systems.

    The six LOAs are NT$123.5 billion for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems; NT$73.89 billion for M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers; NT$5.32 billion for army missile stockpile replenishment; NT$5.13 billion for navy anti-armor missiles; NT$910.45 million for the joint production of large-caliber ammunition; and NT$22.88 million for an integrated air defense services technical consultancy project.

    The government’s “Taiwan Shield” defense plan envisions an integrated air defense network combining newly acquired US Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles and the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System with Taiwan’s domestically developed Tien Kung III （天弓, “Sky Bow”） and Chiang Kung （強弓, “Strong Bow”） systems.

    As the full package has not yet been officially approved by the US, Taiwan signed a separate technical consultancy deal on integrated air defense, under which US experts would help with planning and system integration.

    The move is seen as laying the groundwork for a larger arms procurement package expected later.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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