《TAIPEI TIMES》 Yuanzui safety lines cut deliberately, agency says

Hikers use safety ropes to climb a trail on Yuanzui Mountain in Taichung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

DANGEROUS: On certain sections, climbers are heavily reliant on guide ropes, one of which was intentionally cut in 2022, resulting in a climber falling down a 20m slope

By Hsu Kuo-chen, Ou Su-mei and Fion Khan / Staff reporters, with staff writer

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The Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency has issued an emergency warning for hikers on Yuanzui Mountain （鳶嘴山） in Taichung after discovering that 28 sections of safety ropes had been intentionally cut or loosened.

Fifteen sections of rope were found to have been cut and another 13 loosened, the agency said.

Ropes deemed unsafe have been removed as a precaution to prevent misuse, and stricter safety warnings have been added at trailheads, it said.

The agency said it on Thursday received a report that multiple guide ropes along a 27.3km branch of the trail had been deliberately damaged.

A full inspection was completed on the next day, with evidence collected on Saturday in cooperation with local police from Heping Precinct’s Hsuehshan station.

The case is being investigated on suspicion of obstruction of official duties, authorities said, adding that they are considering filing a civil claim for damages.

The original installation cost about NT$230,000, with total losses still to be assessed, they said.

Yuanzui Mountain is a popular but challenging route, and safety must remain the top priority, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency’s Taichung branch said.

The agency urged the public to refrain from damaging public facilities and help protect the mountain environment.

Yuanzui Mountain, which rises 2,180m above sea level, is known for its steep cliffs and sweeping 360° views.

Dubbed a “natural rock climbing gym,” the trail requires hikers to use hands and feet to navigate slopes with inclines reaching nearly 80°.

As climbers are heavily reliant on fixed guide ropes, any failure of the ropes could have severe consequences.

In 2022, a hiker surnamed Cheng （鄭） fell about 20m down a steep slope after grabbing a rope that had been cut, sustaining fractures.

Police identified a 58-year-old man, surnamed Wang （王）, as a suspect.

Investigations found he had used a folding knife to cut ropes at multiple locations.

Wang told police he sought to “protect trees,” saying he did not want ropes wrapped around trunks to affect their growth.

The Taichung District Court ruled that cutting the ropes endangered lives, as they had been installed by forestry authorities and served a public safety function, and his stated intentions did not exempt him from responsibility.

He was sentenced to four months in prison on charges including obstruction of official duties.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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