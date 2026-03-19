《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry to retaliate in naming spat with S. Korea

The logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times file photo

SOUTH KOREA DISPUTE:If Seoul continues to ignore its request, Taiwan would change South Korea’s designation on its arrival cards, the foreign ministry said

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

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If South Korea does not reply appropriately to a request to correct Taiwan’s name on its e-Arrival card system before March 31, the government would take corresponding measures to change how South Korea is labeled on the online Taiwan Arrival Card system, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

South Korea’s e-Arrival card system lists Taiwan as “China （Taiwan）” in the “point of departure” and “next destination” fields.

Taipei has asked Seoul to change the wording.

Since March 1, South Koreans who hold government-issued Alien Resident Certificates （ARC） have been identified as from “South Korea” rather than the “Republic of Korea,” the country’s official name, the ministry said.

A ministry source said that the designation change would affect only first-time applicants and those renewing their ARC.

If the South Korean government continues to ignore Taiwan’s request until the end of this month, Taiwan would also change South Korea’s designation on its arrival cards from “Republic of Korea” to “South Korea,” the ministry said.

South Korea established its e-Arrival card system in February last year.

The ministry and Taiwan’s representative office in South Korea have petitioned Seoul several times to change how it refers to Taiwan in the system as soon as possible, following complaints from members of the public and several lawmakers.

On March 2, the Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a Level 1 “gray alert” for travel to South Korea, listing seven points that Taiwanese should be aware of, including that the online e-Arrival card or paper arrival card can be used, but people should fill out the paper version to avoid the incorrect nationality identifier.

The ministry yesterday again called on South Korea to uphold the principles of mutual respect and reciprocity, take Taiwan’s concerns seriously and complete the correction as soon as possible.

Taiwan and South Korea have long maintained close relations and exchanges in trade, culture and tourism, it added.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously said that its government maintains unofficial, but practical relations with Taiwan.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said in response to a Central News Agency inquiry that it is aware of the position released by the Taiwan side and is monitoring the situation, and that it would continue to consult with other ministries.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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