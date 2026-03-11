為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》‘Three highs’ raise kidney risks: HPA

    2026/03/11 03:00
    Health Promotion Administration Director-General Shen Ching-fen, center, holds a placard along with event guests at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Pi, Taipei Times

    Health Promotion Administration Director-General Shen Ching-fen, center, holds a placard along with event guests at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Pi, Taipei Times

    HIGH COST: About 90,000 people are on dialysis in Taiwan, costing nearly NT$50 billion annually, with about 10,000 more people needing the treatment every year, experts said

    By Lo Pi / Staff reporter

    One in five people aged 40 or older with the “three highs” — high blood sugar, high blood pressure and high cholesterol — have impaired kidney function, the Health Promotion Administration （HPA） said yesterday.

    From 2021 to 2023, 11 to 13 percent of adults older than 40 have impaired kidney function, or about one in 10, HPA Chronic Disease Prevention Division Director Tseng Kuei-chin （曾桂琴） said, citing adult preventive health services data.

    The risk rises to one in five in the age group for those with the “three highs,” while those with only high blood pressure or cholesterol face a one-in-10 risk, she said, adding that the findings underscore the importance of early prevention and management of these conditions.

    However, since early chronic kidney disease is usually symptomless, it often goes undetected without screening, HPA Director-General Shen Ching-fen （沈靜芬） said.

    Adult preventive health services offer screenings once every five years for people aged 30 to 39, once every three years for those aged 40 to 64, and annually for those 65 or older, she said.

    Kidney function is evaluated through blood and urine tests, and results are presented using a red, yellow and green light system, helping people to understand their condition and how to adjust their lifestyle, she said.

    Several lifestyle factors are also associated with an increased risk of chronic kidney disease, Tseng said.

    For example, smokers are at about a 1.19 times higher risk compared with nonsmokers, while those who are overweight face a 1.33 times higher risk and those who are obese are at a 1.6 times higher risk, she said.

    People with heart disease are at nearly three times the risk, and those with high blood pressure or high blood sugar are at 1.56 and 1.22 times higher risk respectively, she added.

    About 90,000 people are on dialysis in Taiwan, with annual medical costs nearing NT$50 billion （US$1.57 billion）, which could become a major burden on the healthcare system, Shen said.

    Meanwhile, the number of people on dialysis in Taiwan is growing by about 10,000 annually, placing the nation among the top two worldwide in dialysis prevalence, said Chiu Yi-wen （邱怡文）, head of the Taiwan Society of Nephrology and director of internal medicine at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital.

    The prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Taiwan is about 10 percent, similar to most countries worldwide, but many of them, less than 10 percent, are unaware that they have the condition, he said.

    The progression of chronic kidney disease varies widely, as some people might experience deterioration within a few years, while for some, it might take 10 to 30 years to reach the dialysis stage, Chiu said.

    However, if the “three highs” are not controlled, kidney function tends to decline much faster, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播