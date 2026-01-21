為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 New flu epidemic period may begin this week: CDC

    2026/01/21 03:00
    A woman blows her nose in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tainan Municipal Hospital

    A woman blows her nose in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tainan Municipal Hospital

    By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

    Taiwan could enter another influenza epidemic period as soon as this week, and cases might continue to increase to about 130,000 per week at the Lunar New Year, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said yesterday.

    CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Lee Chia-lin （李佳琳） said flu viruses remained the most common respiratory pathogen in the past four weeks, and the dominant strain spreading is A（H3N2）, but a growth in cases of influenza B viruses have also been observed.

    There were 104,348 hospital visits for flu-like illness last week, which was 11.9 percent higher than the previous week, and 10.3 percent were emergency room visits, she said.

    Seventeen severe flu cases and two flu-related deaths were also reported between Tuesday last week and Monday, Lee said, adding that among the accumulated 458 severe cases this flu season, 83 percent have chronic illnesses and 87 percent were unvaccinated.

    Flu activity in nearby nations, including South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Singapore, has been declining, but is still relatively high, she said.

    CDC Deputy Director-General and spokesman Lin Min-cheng （林明誠） said that as the percentage of emergency room visits for flu-like illness increased to 10.3 percent, nearly approaching the epidemic threshold of 11 percent, Taiwan could enter a flu epidemic period this week.

    “After entering an epidemic period, we predict the peak would be at the Lunar New Year holiday, with maybe about 130,000 to 140,000 hospital visits per week,” he said.

    He urged older people and those with underlying health conditions with high risk of developing severe complications to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, as it takes about two weeks after a shot for the body to build effective protection.

    Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl died in hospital on Monday last week after traveling in China with her family for a month and returning with cold-like symptoms. She lost consciousness after she suddenly screamed while traveling in a car on Jan. 10.

    She tested positive for parvovirus B19 and was suspected of having virus-induced acute myocarditis.

    CDC physician Lin Yung-ching （林詠青） said she had been reported as a severe flu complication case, but the CDC’s laboratory test for flu came back negative.

    Parvovirus B19 infection usually causes mild flu-like or cold-like symptoms about four to 14 days after infection, and it mainly spreads through respiratory droplets （such as coughing and sneezing）, he said, adding that some infected people develop no symptoms at all and most people recover on their own.

    “However, in rare instances, the virus can invade and affect organs and systems in the body,” he said, adding that people with chronic blood disorders, immunocompromised people and pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe illness.

    If the virus invades the heart, it can lead to severe myocarditis, particularly in children, and the reported mortality rate is up to 30 percent, Lin added.

    He said there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for parvovirus B19, so treatment is mainly managing the symptoms, and prevention relies on good personal hygiene.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播