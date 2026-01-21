為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Export orders grow 43.8％

    2026/01/21 03:00
    Shipping containers are pictured at the Port of Keelung on Friday last week. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

    Shipping containers are pictured at the Port of Keelung on Friday last week. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

    By Meryl Kao / Staff reporter

    Export orders last month expanded 43.8 percent year-on-year to US$76.2 billion, the 11th straight month of double-digit percentage growth and the highest for a single month, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

    The figure was a 4.4 percent increase from the previous month, exceeding the ministry’s estimate of US$72 billion to US$74 billion, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence （AI） and high-performance computing applications, Department of Statistics Director-General Huang Wei-jie （黃偉傑） told a news conference in Taipei.

    Export orders last quarter rose 35.9 percent year-on-year to US$218.63 billion and surged 26 percent to US$743.73 billion for the year, a record high and exceeding the ministry’s forecast of US$738.7 billion to US$740.7 billion.

    Last year, global economic activity was weighed down by tariff uncertainties, but the AI supply chain was largely spared and emerged as a key growth driver, Huang said.

    Electronic components and information and communications technology （ICT） products accounted for more than 90 percent of last year’s export order growth, he said.

    Traditional industries continued to bear the brunt of oversupply from China as well as the impact of tariffs, he added.

    The ministry expects momentum from AI-related demand to remain strong this year, driven by continued global investment in AI infrastructure, while Taiwan is also set to benefit from lower US tariffs announced last week, putting the nation on equal footing with Japan, South Korea and the EU, Huang said.

    The new tariff rate of 15 percent, down from last year’s 20 percent, is also expected to give Taiwanese hand tool and plumbing hardware makers a competitive edge over rivals in China and Vietnam, he said.

    The ministry has received positive feedback from traditional industries — including machine tool, machinery and auto parts makers — following the announcement of the new tariff rate, he said.

    However, as the agreement has yet to be formally signed by Taiwan and the US, whether its impact will be fully reflected in actual trade performance warrants close observation, Huang added.

    The ministry projected export orders this month to reach US$70 billion to US$72 billion, or an annual increase of 45.7 percent to 49.9 percent, he said.

    Export orders soared 39.9 percent year-on-year for electronic components last month, surged 88.1 percent for ICT products, rose 17.2 percent for machinery products and increased 13.1 percent for optoelectronic products, ministry data showed.

    Orders fell across the board in the traditional industries, down 8.2 percent for plastic and rubber products, 2.5 percent for base metals and 0.4 percent for chemical products, it showed.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播