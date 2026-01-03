《TAIPEI TIMES》Missile mass production to commence in Q2: official

A model of the Tien Kung IV missile is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan is to commence mass production of the Tien Kung （天弓, “Sky Bow”） III, IV and V missiles by the second quarter of this year if the legislature approves the government’s NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.78 billion） special defense budget, an official said yesterday.

Commenting on condition of anonymity, a defense official with knowledge of the matter said that the advanced systems are expected to provide crucial capabilities against ballistic and cruise missiles for the proposed “T-Dome,” an advanced, multi-layered air defense network.

The Tien Kung III is an air defense missile with a maximum interception altitude of 35km.

The Tien Kung IV and V are systems stemming from the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s Chiang Kung （強弓, “Strong Bow”） program to develop enhanced systems based on the Tien Kung III, they said.

The Tien Kung IV and V systems respectively have maximum interception altitudes of 70km and 100km, the official said.

The Tien Kung V missile is being prepared to enter initial operational assessment after completing live-fire tests in the fourth quarter last year, they said.

Should the weapon pass the trials as planned, the institute is confident that it could enter initial production in small batches this year, they added.

Taiwan-based Transcom Inc, a microwave device and subsystems company involved in the development of Tien Kung family of systems, previously told investors that it expects to receive orders related to the missiles starting in March.

The NT$400 billion “T-Dome” program includes an allotment of NT$36.6 billion for two unspecified Chiang Kung systems with 128 missiles, a NT$125 billion allotment for a Patriot Advanced Capabilities-3 battalion, a NT$15 billion allotment for an additional order of 230 Tien Kung III missiles and a NT$115 billion allotment for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, in addition to purchases of Stinger missile systems.

It also includes the acquisition of Integrated Battle Command Systems to serve as the network’s command and control nodes, which is likely to cost about NT$94 billion.

