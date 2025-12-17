為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Legislature passes undersea-cable protection bills

    2025/12/17 03:00
    Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang bangs the gavel as the Legislative Yuan passes amendments strengthening undersea cable protection in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang bangs the gavel as the Legislative Yuan passes amendments strengthening undersea cable protection in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments to legislation governing ships, ports, meteorological facilities and telecommunications following the Executive Yuan’s push to update the nation’s undersea-cable laws.

    The changes to the Shipping Act （船舶法）, Meteorological Act （氣象法）, Telecommunications Management Act （電信管理法） and Commercial Port Act （商港法） are aimed at strengthening protections for submarine cables, which the government said could pose a threat to national security if cut or otherwise damaged.

    The amendments to the Shipping Act require Taiwanese vessels and certain foreign vessels operating within the nation’s territorial waters and designated prohibited waters to keep their automatic identification system （AIS） functioning normally and transmit accurate vessel identification information.

    Taiwanese vessels required to install AIS must correctly transmit their names, International Maritime Organization （IMO） ship identification numbers, Maritime Mobile Service Identity （MMSI） codes and vessel call signs while at sea or anchored, the updated law stipulates.

    Non-Taiwanese vessels operating in Taiwanese waters and designated prohibited waters are also required to display correct vessel names and IMO ship identification numbers on their hulls, and those markings may not be damaged, altered or concealed, it says.

    In addition, non-Taiwanese vessels of 150 gross tonnage or more must maintain logbooks that accurately record navigation activities and any accidents, it says.

    Contraventions of the Shipping Act provisions may result in fines of NT$30,000 to NT$10 million （US$953 to US$317,713） imposed on the vessel owner or captain.

    The changes to the Meteorological Act introduce penalties for negligently damaging or illegally endangering the normal functioning of meteorological facilities and equipment.

    Such offenses are punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine of up to NT$2 million under the updated act.

    The amendments further allow for confiscation of tools, vessels or other machinery involved in such crimes, regardless of ownership.

    The amendments to the Telecommunications Management Act authorize confiscation of tools, vessels and machinery used to steal, damage or otherwise illegally endanger equipment relating to undersea cables, including undersea cable landing points and satellite communication centers.

    Under the revised Commercial Port Act, vessels moored in a commercial port area that obstruct berth allocation or port area safety may be ordered to leave the port within three months.

    If a vessel fails to comply with relocation or departure orders without legitimate reason, authorities may confiscate the vessel.

    Furthermore, foreign merchant vessels detained for serious violations may be confiscated if discrepancies in vessel registration, vessel certificates or other identification information are not corrected within three months, it says.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播