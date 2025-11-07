為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Three Taichung officials dismissed over ASF issue

    2025/11/07 03:00
    Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, center, leads Taichung City Government officials in a bow of apology over an African swine fever outbreak at a news conference in Taichung yesterday. Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times

    Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, center, leads Taichung City Government officials in a bow of apology over an African swine fever outbreak at a news conference in Taichung yesterday. Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taichung City Government has dismissed three senior officials for mishandling the city’s response to an African swine fever （ASF） outbreak, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen （盧秀燕） said yesterday.

    Agriculture Bureau Director Chang Ching-chang （張敬昌）, Environmental Protection Bureau Director Chen Hung-yi （陳宏益）, and Taichung City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office Director Lin Ju-liang （林儒良） were removed from their posts, effective immediately, for failing to follow central government epidemic prevention guidelines and creating significant risks, the city government said.

    Lu said that following the gradual lifting of restrictions on pig transport and slaughter, “citizens and industries can begin to return to normal life.”

    “The most important task in this prevention effort was to contain the outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading,” she said, referring to the pig farm in the city’s Wuci District （梧棲） where several dead pigs tested positive for ASF on Oct. 21, prompting authorities to ban the transport and slaughter of pigs nationwide.

    “Taichung and the central government worked completely united to accomplish this mission,” Lu said. “I am deeply grateful for the central government’s guidance and assistance, and at the same time, I thank the many county and city leaders, people’s representatives, industry figures, and citizens for their concern and encouragement.”

    Lu said she was sorry that the city “did not perform well enough” in its ASF prevention work and that as mayor she “must take full responsibility and apologize.”

    Personnel changes had been made, and the outbreak investigation was being accelerated, she said, adding that the results would be made public, he said.

    Lu also said she would take the incident as a “lesson.”

    Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Taichung City Councilor Wang Li-jen （王立任） accused Lu of delaying prevention efforts by attending an event for the Taichung Shopping Festival, while DPP City Councilor Chiang Chao-kuo （江肇國） alleged that the city government “kept concealing and evading” the issue until the central government intervened.

    DPP City Councilor Lin Te-yu （林德宇） said the timing of the two bureau directors’ dismissals coincided with “Lu’s political damage control” and was “very inappropriate.”

    Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Taichung City Councilor Lee Chung （李中） said his party respected the mayor’s authority and urged the city to learn from the incident.

    The outbreak showed that departments’ initial response was “disorganized,” Lee said, adding that dismissing the officials for administrative negligence was an appropriate measure.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播