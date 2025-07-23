《TAIPEI TIMES》 US House passes act to deter PRC

The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured yesterday. Photo: CNA

The US House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill that seeks to deter Chinese military action against Taiwan by exposing the corruption of Chinese Communist Party （CCP） officials.

The bipartisan Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act was introduced in early February by Republican Representative Lisa McClain and Democrat Representative Brad Sherman, targeting members of the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee and other senior officials whose duties involve matters related to Taiwan.

The bill requires that “the Secretary of the Treasury publish a report on financial institutions and accounts connected to senior officials of the People’s Republic of China, to restrict financial services for certain immediate family of such officials, and for other purposes.”

The bill authorizes the US treasury secretary to prohibit CCP officials from accessing funds in US financial institutions and requires that an unclassified summary or portions of the report be made public on the US Department of the Treasury Web site, and social media accounts in Chinese and English.

The bill also requires the treasury secretary to prohibit financial institutions from conducting significant transactions with the immediate family members of the aforementioned officials.

“The United States cannot afford to be complacent in the face of growing Chinese aggression,” McClain said.

“As a proud representative from the state of Michigan, a state that knows the value of manufacturing, trade and international stability, I know firsthand how vital peace in the Indo-Pacific to American jobs and our economy is,” she said.

The Republican lawmaker later described Taiwan as a democratic partner and a key player in the global supply chain, in particular semiconductors.

“This bill sends a clear and bipartisan message: If the CCP rages war against Taiwan, there will be consequences,” McClain said. “We’re talking real, targeted consequences for corrupt CCP elites. Their financial dealings and offshore accounts will be exposed and published for the Chinese people to see.”

The bill needs to be passed by the US Senate before it can be signed into law by the US president.

The Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act was unanimously passed by the House in the previous session, but it did not make it on to the US Senate’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs North American Affairs Department Director-General Wang Liang-yu （王良玉） yesterday told a news conference at the ministry that Taiwan continues to see bipartisan support from US lawmakers, including the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act and the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal 2026, which was passed on Friday last week.

The US Congress has proposed more than 20 bipartisan bills or resolutions that directly support Taiwan, and more than 20 other bills or resolutions that involve supporting Taiwan, including strengthening Taiwan-US relations, supporting Taiwan’s international participation, and enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism, trade and economics, and other aspects, she said.

