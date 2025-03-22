《TAIPEI TIMES》Data show water quality good at most beaches

Ocean Conservation Administration personnel collect samples of seawater near a Taiwan Power Co wind farm off Changhua County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ocean Conservation Administration

2025/03/22 03:00

WORLD WATER DAY:The water quality was ‘good’ in 26 tests, ‘fair’ in five tests and ‘unsatisfactory’ in one test, the Ocean Conservation Administration said

By Hung Chen-hung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The water quality at most beaches in Taiwan last year was good, making them suitable for recreational activities, research released yesterday by the Ocean Conservation Administration showed.

The study was part of broader government research on seawater quality around Taiwan proper, the agency said in a statement.

Thirty-six samples of water from 16 popular beaches were tested in June and July last year for Escherichia coli and other microbes using a grading system recommended by the WHO and the US Environmental Protection Agency, it said.

The water quality was “good” in 26 tests, “fair” in five tests and “unsatisfactory” in one test, it said.

The research suggests that people can take part in activities at beaches without too much concern about water quality, even during the busiest seasons, it said.

The agency operates 25 coastal saltwater monitoring stations and 105 stations in waters 1km to 2km from shore, it said.

The stations provide water quality indicators such as temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen concentration, heavy metal concentrations, nitrogen compound concentrations and alkalinity, it said.

Local governments also run monitoring stations that focus on coastal water quality, bringing the total to 246 facilities, it said.

The local government facilities also found that water quality around Taiwan was mostly good, the agency added.

Saltwater quality data are available for public view on the agency’s open-source Web site, https://iocean.oca.gov.tw, it said.

The agency hopes the research would boost public awareness of the importance of marine conservation to the nation, it said.

The agency released the research to mark the UN’s World Water Day today.

The theme of this year’s World Water Day is glacier preservation.

Although none exist in Taiwan today, their melting due to climate change would have a global impact on the ocean, the agency said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法