為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MND quadrennial review focuses on defense, deterrence

    The cover of the Quadrennial Defense Review 2025 is pictured yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Ministry of National Defense’s Web site

    The cover of the Quadrennial Defense Review 2025 is pictured yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Ministry of National Defense’s Web site

    2025/03/19 03:00

    STRATEGIZING:The quadrennial report includes a chapter on forming a regional link to bolster collective deterrence, such as through deeper military exchanges with the US

    By Fang Wei-li, Lery Hiciano and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writers and CNA

    The Ministry of National Defense yesterday delivered its Quadrennial Defense Review （QDR） to lawmakers, highlighting the nation’s defense strategy and elaborating on the role of US military cooperation.

    Per Article 31 of the National Defense Act （國防法）, the ministry must submit the QDR to the Legislative Yuan within 10 months of the presidential inauguration.

    Like the 2021 QDR, the new quadrennial report focuses on building strong defenses and multilayered deterrence.

    The strategy would take advantage of Taiwan’s terrain to bolster the military’s “adaptability, agility, lethality, cost-effectiveness and stealth,” the QDR said.

    The nation would build combat capability across land, sea, air and cyberspace to deter aggression, the QDR said.

    During wartime, the ministry would rapidly mobilize, enact multiple layers of defense and lean on military-civilian integration to delay enemy actions, weaken any invading forces and force a retreat, it said.

    Future budget increases would focus on enhancing asymmetric capabilities and strengthening countermeasures to “gray zone” threats, the QDR said.

    To raise the total defense budget to President William Lai’s （賴清德） target of more than 3 percent of GDP, the ministry would prioritize a special defense budget, it added.

    The latest report included a separate chapter dedicated to “linking regionally to strengthen collective deterrence,” with the chapter’s first section dedicated to “deepening military exchanges between Taiwan and the US.”

    The US is an important strategic partner, engages in close military exchanges and assists the nation in developing its self-defense capabilities, it said.

    The ministry will continue to promote strategic cooperation with the US to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

    As for cooperation plans, the ministry would expand and deepen cooperation through strategic national security dialogues and visits, joint military exercises, defense industry cooperation and intelligence sharing, it said.

    In other developments, the ministry yesterday confirmed that this year’s three-phase Han Kuang exercises began last month, with phases two and three to take place next month and in July.

    According to a ministry report delivered to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, this year’s drills would be focused on China’s “gray zone” tactics and the possibility of a Chinese invasion in 2027.

    Military officers held a closed-door sandbox simulation last month, in which the joint chiefs of staff and other high-ranking military personnel reviewed this year’s joint combat plans, which have been amended based on changes made to counter information warfare, to include the whole-of-society defense resilience concept, and the issue of reservist forces, the report said.

    The next session, which is to run from April 5 to 18, would use the Joint Theater Level Simulation systems to help commanders across all levels to test the validity of their plans and strategies, and how to work better with their own staff, it said.

    The final results of the second stage are to be implemented in the live exercises from July 7 to 18, with all commanding officers encouraged to develop strategies that consider possible actions from enemy forces, it said.

    The exercises, at different stages, expect to set the rules of engagement, implement decentralization of command, review weapon and equipment efficacy in combat situations, general logistics support, and how well the military and civilian sectors are integrated, it said.

    The exercises hope to address strategies involving joint task force efforts to lock down enemy forces, implement defensive mine-laying, spread out munition supplies and logistics, test the efficacy of newly acquired weapons, and gauge how well civilian and military arms integrate with each other, the report said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats sail out of port on Jan. 19 during the Lunar New Year Combat Preparedness Exercise. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats sail out of port on Jan. 19 during the Lunar New Year Combat Preparedness Exercise. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播