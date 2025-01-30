《TAIPEI TIMES》Agency recommends 19 holiday travel itineraries

An undated photograph shows the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area in Nantou County. Photo courtesy of the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration

NORTH TO SOUTH:Whether you are looking for the perfect spot to take a photo, cycling, or experiencing local culture, the Tourism Administration has them all

By Tsai Yun-jung and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Tourism Administration has released 19 proposed itineraries for domestic travelers during the Lunar New Year holiday, including “instagrammable” sites, hot springs, biking and camping, and cultural tourism.

For attractions near around Taipei, a one-day itinerary of “instagrammable” site-hopping in the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area is recommended, it said.

Travelers can enjoy bay views from the hills at Bitoujiao Trail （鼻頭角步道） and Tingtao Military Barracks （聽濤營區）, or visit No. 9 Cafe near the Old Caoling Tunnel （舊草嶺隧道） for a panoramic view of Turtle Island （Gueishan Island, 龜山島）.

The San Diego Lighthouse （三貂角燈塔）, Dafu Observation Deck （大福觀海旭日平台） and Jhuangwei Dune Ecological Park （壯圍沙丘生態園區） are also nice photographic spots, it added.

People can also opt for a two-day tour of the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area, viewing sakura in Sanjhih District （三芝）, cycling on the Shuangwan Bike Path, visiting Fugueijiao Lighthouse （富貴角燈塔） and Jinshan Old Street （金山老街）, and staying overnight in Wanli District （萬里） for a hot-spring dip.

The next day, they can continue the journey to Dharma Drum Mountain World Center for Buddhist Education （法鼓山佛教教育園區）, Juming Museum, Yehliu Geopark （野柳地質公園）, Lovers Lake Park, YM Oceanic Culture and Art Museum or Hepingdao Park （和平島公園）, it said.

For tours to central Taiwan, a two-day itinerary covering the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area is recommended, which could include the Bagua Mountain Ecosystems Visitor Center, the Great Buddha Scenic Area and the Huyu Roundhouse Railway Park in Changhua County, as well as the Babbuza Dreamfactory, Songboling Shoutian Temple （松柏嶺受天宮） and the Tea Culture Theme Pavilion in Nantou County.

Or people can go on a two-day tour of the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area to experience the indigenous cultures of the Danda Bunun （丹大布農）, including performances by the Tamazuan community （達瑪巒）, guided tours to Shuanglong Waterfall （雙龍瀑布）, the Rainbow Suspension Bridge （七彩吊橋） and the Jhuoshuei River （濁水溪）, and a night tour to the Bunun tribe.

For southern Taiwan, a two-day itinerary covering Chashan Village （茶山部落） is recommended for people planning to visit the Alishan National Scenic Area to learn indigenous handicrafts and enjoy tribal culinary delights, the agency said.

Or they can take a one-day tour of the Siraya National Scenic Area to visit the Hsuan Kong Fa Temple （玄空法寺）, Dapu Heping Kiln （大埔和平窯）, Dapu Visitor Information Station and Cingyun Waterfall （青雲瀑布）.

In the Maolin National Scenic Area, people can camp at Saijia （賽嘉樂園）, join guided tours and take in indigenous food in the Djineljepan community （安坡）, learn slate painting in the Talamakau community （青葉）, and visit the Maolin Archway and Bulubusha Suspension Bridge （布魯布沙吊橋）.

Additionally, a two-day itinerary of island-hopping is recommended for people visiting the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area and Siaoliouciou Island （小琉球） for a taste of local life and scenic spots.

In eastern Taiwan, the southern section of the East Longitudinal Valley, including destinations like the Wuling Green Tunnel （武嶺綠色隧道） and Luye Shinto Shrine （鹿野神社）, and the East Coast National Scenic Area’s Sansiantai （三仙台） and Douli （都歷） are especially recommended for nature lovers and bike enthusiasts, it said.

