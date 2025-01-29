為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan says chip business is ‘win-win’

    People past Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s Fab 18 in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan on Dec. 5 last year. Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang

    2025/01/29 03:00

    / Reuters, TAIPEI

    Semiconductor business between Taiwan and the US is a “win-win” model for both sides given the high level of complementarity, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday responding to tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

    Home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電）, Taiwan is a key link in the global technology supply chain for companies such as Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp.

    Trump said on Monday he plans to impose tariffs on imported chips, pharmaceuticals and steel in an effort to get the producers to make them in the US.

    “Taiwan and the US semiconductor and other technology industries are highly complementary to each other, especially the US-designed, Taiwan-foundry model, which creates a win-win business model for Taiwan and US industries,” the ministry said in a statement in response.

    The ministry “will continue to pay attention to US policy going forward, and there will be close contact and cooperation between the two sides to ensure that Taiwan’s and US’ industries and national interests can develop in a mutually beneficial way in the face of global challenges.”

    In 2020, under the first Trump administration, TSMC announced that it would build a US$12 billion factory in Arizona in a win for efforts by the US government to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China. It later boosted those plans with the total investment now standing at US$65 billion.

    TSMC declined to comment on Trump’s tariff remarks.

    Earlier this month, Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝） said he only expected a small impact from any tariffs imposed by Trump on semiconductor exports given their technological superiority.

    In another potential challenge for Taiwan, Trump last week directed federal agencies to investigate persistent US trade deficits and unfair trade practices and alleged currency manipulation by other countries.

    Taiwan’s trade surplus with the US surged 83 percent year-on-year last year, with exports to the US hitting a record high of US$111.4 billion, driven by demand for high-tech products such as semiconductors.

