《TAIPEI TIMES》 Mercury to drop below 10°C under cold air mass: CWA

2025/01/20 03:00

By Lin Chih-yi and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Another wave of cold air would affect Taiwan starting from Friday and could evolve into a continental cold mass, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

Temperatures could drop below 10°C across Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday next week, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao （張竣堯） said.

Seasonal northeasterly winds could bring rain, he said.

Meanwhile, due to the continental cold mass and radiative cooling, it would be cold in northern and northeastern Taiwan today and tomorrow, according to the CWA.

From last night to this morning, temperatures could drop below 10°C in northern Taiwan, it said.

A thin coat of snow covered Hehuanshan （合歡山） in central Taiwan yesterday morning as temperatures fell under 0°C.

It began snowing on Hehuanshan at about 5am when the temperature was 0°C, according to the CWA.

Approximately 8mm of snow accumulated at Songsyue Lodge （松雪樓） at 3,150m above sea level, the hotel’s assistant manager Wu Jui-chieh （吳瑞結） said.

The scenery attracted numerous visitors to the area.

Wu urged those driving up the mountain to be cautious and take precautions.

The Highway Bureau’s Central Region Branch Office in a statement said that at 7am yesterday traffic resumed in the Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14A — from Cueifong （翠峰） to Dayuling （大禹嶺） — which was closed on Saturday night.

Some roads between Kunyang （昆陽） and Dayuling were icy, and snow chains were needed, the office said.

