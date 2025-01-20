為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Mercury to drop below 10°C under cold air mass: CWA

    People in winter clothing cross a street in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    People in winter clothing cross a street in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/01/20 03:00

    By Lin Chih-yi and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

    Another wave of cold air would affect Taiwan starting from Friday and could evolve into a continental cold mass, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

    Temperatures could drop below 10°C across Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday next week, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao （張竣堯） said.

    Seasonal northeasterly winds could bring rain, he said.

    Meanwhile, due to the continental cold mass and radiative cooling, it would be cold in northern and northeastern Taiwan today and tomorrow, according to the CWA.

    From last night to this morning, temperatures could drop below 10°C in northern Taiwan, it said.

    A thin coat of snow covered Hehuanshan （合歡山） in central Taiwan yesterday morning as temperatures fell under 0°C.

    It began snowing on Hehuanshan at about 5am when the temperature was 0°C, according to the CWA.

    Approximately 8mm of snow accumulated at Songsyue Lodge （松雪樓） at 3,150m above sea level, the hotel’s assistant manager Wu Jui-chieh （吳瑞結） said.

    The scenery attracted numerous visitors to the area.

    Wu urged those driving up the mountain to be cautious and take precautions.

    The Highway Bureau’s Central Region Branch Office in a statement said that at 7am yesterday traffic resumed in the Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14A — from Cueifong （翠峰） to Dayuling （大禹嶺） — which was closed on Saturday night.

    Some roads between Kunyang （昆陽） and Dayuling were icy, and snow chains were needed, the office said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播