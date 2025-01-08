《TAIPEI TIMES》 New agents must combat Chinese infiltration: Lai

President William Lai, front, greets the new agents at the graduation ceremony for the 2024 class of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

2025/01/08 03:00

By Wu Sheng-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday urged a graduating class of Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau agents to combat Chinese infiltration and “united front” rhetoric, remember their commitments to the nation, elevate the profession and hone their skills.

Lai made the remarks at a graduation ceremony for the agents, congratulating them on concluding their training.

Bureau agents are expected to combat Chinese infiltration and “united front” rhetoric, and thwart Beijing’s efforts to annex Taiwan, he said.

The bureau must work with other ministries and agencies to realize the goals, he added.

Lai said that as bureau agents are tasked with protecting the public, he hoped the graduates are mindful of the importance of their jobs and serve to the best of their abilities.

Positions of power are often corrupting, and agents would face many temptations, he said, adding that he hoped they would stand firm in their beliefs when they face challenges or attempts at bribery.

Criminals have continued to evolve their methods in the digital age, which means agents must continue to hone their skills as new technologies develop to better combat organized crime, gambling, and firearms and drug trafficking, Lai said.

A total of 103 students out of 110 graduated — 54 men and 49 women. Seven of the graduates have passed the bar exam for lawyers, 11 had passed different categories of the level three Senior Civil Service Examinations, while 12 passed special exams for judiciary, customs, the National Security Bureau and the police force.

