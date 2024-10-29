《TAIPEI TIMES》 Peace in Strait crucial for regional security: experts

Panelists speak at the KAS Australia and the Pacific Security Conference in Canberra yesterday. Photo: CNA

2024/10/29 03:00

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

Panelists at a forum in Canberra yesterday stressed the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and that Australia does not support Chinese aggression toward Taiwan.

At the KAS Australia and the Pacific Security Conference, hosted by the Australian branch of the German think tank Konrad Adenauer Foundation, experts from Australia, Europe and Pacific nations discussed a wide range of topics such as regional security, climate change and emerging technologies, with the support of Deakin University’s Centre for Future Defence and National Security, the Australian Institute of International Affairs and the National Security College at the Australian National University.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, German lawmaker Nicolas Zippelius emphasized Germany’s increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region to promote human rights, democracy and peace.

Japanese Ambassador to Australia Kazuhiro Suzuki reiterated his country’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, highlighting Japan’s efforts to strengthen bonds with other countries in the region with a focus on maritime security and law enforcement.

In the first panel, “Regional Security Dynamics and their Ripple Effects,” several Australian experts discussed the importance of the Taiwan Strait.

Jennifer Parker, an expert associate at the National Security College and former director of operations in the Royal Australian Navy, emphasized the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in international waters such as the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan is important in all aspects, not just economically, she said.

While China has the right to conduct military exercises, Beijing’s provocative rhetoric about punishing separatists does not lessen tensions, she said.

Although Australia has no official position on Taiwan’s participation in the region, Australia does not support China’s aggression toward the nation, she added.

In August, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held bilateral talks where they reaffirmed the importance of cross-strait peace and stability, expressed concerns over rising tensions in the region and called for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues without force or coercion.

