為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Gasoline and diesel prices to rise NT$0.3 per liter

2024/07/29 03:00

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Domestic fuel prices are to increase for a fourth consecutive week this week, with the retail price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline reaching the highest level in nine months.

Gasoline and diesel prices are to rise NT$0.3 per liter this week, CPC Corp, Taiwan （CPC, 台灣中油） and Formosa Petrochemical Corp （台塑石化） said in separate statements yesterday.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC and Formosa stations are to rise to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively.

Based on CPC’s statistics, 95-octane unleaded accounts for more than 70 percent of its total sales, and its retail price of NT$31.3 per liter this week is the highest since late October last year.

Meanwhile, premium diesel is to cost NT$27.3 per liter at CPC stations and NT$27.1 at Formosa pumps, the companies said.

International oil prices fell earlier last week as investors expected geopolitical tensions to diminish in the Middle East, Formosa said.

However, oil prices rebounded later in the week as the US’ crude oil inventories dropped for a fourth straight week, while US economic data was better than expected, Formosa said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播