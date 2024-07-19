《TAIPEI TIMES》NDC to issue digital nomad visas

National Development Council Director-General Paul Liu speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

2024/07/19 03:00

By Esme Yeh / Staff writer, with CNA

The National Development Council （NDC） is to issue “digital nomad” visas for up to six months to attract global talent, NDC Minister Paul Liu （劉鏡清） said yesterday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic made remote working more common, the council is to target digital nomads, people who work remotely using technology, to boost the nation’s talent outreach, Liu said.

Southeastern countries are major labor exporters, but the government expects that by 2035, most people from those countries would stop seeking jobs overseas due to their increased income, he said.

Attracting international talent has become even more important in these circumstances, he said, adding that countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand have already developed digital nomad policies.

Thailand’s Destination Thailand Visa, which came into effect on Monday, allows digital nomads to stay in the country for up to 180 days with five-year multiple entry permission.

South Korea this year implemented Workation Visa, which grants digital nomads a one-year stay that they can extend for another year.

Japan in March introduced a visa for digital nomads, allowing them to stay in the country for six month.

As Japan’s digital nomad visa is not extendable, Taiwan could take advantage of its proximity to Japan to attract people leaving the nation once Taiwan’s visa program is established, Liu said.

The government has been advertising the upcoming policy online in the UK and other palces, he added.

It is estimated that there are about 35 million digital nomads worldwide, he said.

Taiwan aims to retain 10 percent of its digital nomads, he said, adding that this would boost domestic tourism and the economy.

Currently, digital nomads travel to Taiwan visa-free or with a tourist visa that expires after three months, he said.

The council is to allow digital nomad visas that can be extended for three months, allowing a maximum six-month stay, Liu said.

The extension does not require legislative amendments and could be implemented once approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added.

Meanwhile, to loosen restrictions on permanent residence for top-tier foreign talent, the council is to submit draft amendments to the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals （外國專業人才延攬及僱用法） to the Legislative Yuan for review during its next session, Liu said.

The bill would follow Japan’s example to launch a “global elite visa,” allowing foreign professionals with a minimum annual salary of at least NT$6 million （US$184,021） to be granted permanent residence at least one year after they arrive in Taiwan, he said.

The goal is to bring 120,000 foreign talents into Taiwan by 2028, which is expected to consist of 60,000 international professionals, 50,000 foreign and overseas compatriot students and 10,000 digital nomads, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法