為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Legislature passes conservation law

A diver examines corals in Dongsha Atoll National Park in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taiwanese Coral Reef Society

A diver examines corals in Dongsha Atoll National Park in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taiwanese Coral Reef Society

2024/07/14 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Legislative Yuan on Friday passed a conservation law aimed at improving the protection of marine ecosystems by designating areas to be protected and closing core zones to civilian maritime traffic.

Under the new marine conservation act, the Ocean Affairs Council （OAC） is authorized to form an advisory committee composed of academics, conservationists, fishers and indigenous Taiwanese, with the latter two groups making up at least one-third of its members.

The committee’s role would be to plan and review the designation of marine conservation areas, which would have core and buffer zones, with each subject to distinct rules and regulations.

For a conservation area to be established, two-thirds of the committee members would have to vote in favor, and a majority of members must be present at the time of voting.

Core zones would be closed to civilian maritime traffic, and those caught entering the area and refusing to leave could be fined NT$50,000 to NT$500,000, the bill stipulates.

However, people who mistakenly enter a core zone and leave after a warning would not be fined. However, if they return to the area within two years, the penalty would apply.

Meanwhile, military vessels carrying out operations or patrols related to national security or defense would be able to enter the core zone, as would ships involved in search and rescue, scientific research and other activities.

Activities including aquaculture, the harvesting of marine organisms and construction of marine projects in buffer zones could be allowed with government approval, but those caught without permission to carry out such activities would be fined NT$30,000 to NT$300,000, the bill stipulates.

Activities that are essential for indigenous cultures or rituals would not be subjected to the restrictions in buffer zones, it added.

The act stipulates that the overall policy guidelines for the management of marine conservation areas would be formulated by the council in consultation with other relevant agencies, and then submitted to the Executive Yuan for approval.

The designation of marine conservation areas and related restrictions would take into account the interests of fishers, indigenous Taiwanese and others, OAC Minister Kuan Bi-ling （管碧玲） said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播