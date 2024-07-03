為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》Furloughed workers fall to three-year low as rubber company ends program

Workers repair a section of road in New Taipei City on Sunday. Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department

Workers repair a section of road in New Taipei City on Sunday. Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department

2024/07/03 03:00

NATURAL EVENTS: The services sector reported slightly higher numbers, with Hualien the hardest hit because of the effect of the April 3 earthquake

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of workers in formal furlough programs dipped to its lowest point in more than three years as a rubber product supplier ended its unpaid leave program, the Ministry of Labor said on Monday.

As of Sunday, the number of workers in furlough programs fell to 4,685, the lowest level since June 1, 2021, when a total of 4,125 furloughed workers were reported, the ministry said.

The decrease, compared with 5,338 as of June 15, came as a rubber product manufacturer ended its unpaid leave program, because of an increase in orders, putting more than 580 workers back to work, Labor Conditions and Employment Equality specialist Li Yi-hsuan （李怡萱） said.

The export-oriented manufacturing sector reported 3,886 furloughed workers as of Sunday, down from 4,550 as of June 15, ministry data showed.

In the services sector, the retail and wholesale industry reported 370 furloughed workers as of Sunday, slightly up from 367 as of June 15, while the lodging and food/beverage industry had 258 workers in furlough programs as of Sunday, also slightly up from 248 as of June 15, data showed.

The services sector in Hualien County — which was rocked by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on April 3 that hurt its tourism sector — was particularly weak, with the transportation and logistics, lodging and food/beverage, and arts/entertainment/leisure sectors reporting more than 100 furloughed workers, the ministry said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播