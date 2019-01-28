中英對照─Thailand’s long-awaited general election set for March 24／暌違已久的泰國大選訂於3月24日登場

2019-01-28

◎劉宜庭

The Election Commission of Thailand announced Wednesday afternoon that a general election will be held March 24.

泰國選舉委員會週三下午宣布，（國會）大選將於3月24日舉行。

"King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is graciously pleased to proclaim that it is an appropriate period to hold a general election," the Royal Household said in a statement. The decree allows political parties to officially launch their campaigns.

「國王瓦吉拉隆功．博丁達德巴亞瓦蘭恭，慷慨欣喜地宣布，這是舉行大選的恰當時期，」王室宮務處透過聲明表示。這項（王室）命令授權各政黨正式展開競選活動。

The Election Commission will accept applications from candidates to run for office from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8. During the period, political parties must also name up to three possible prime ministerial candidates each.

選委會將於2月4日至8日辦理候選人登記。在此期間，政黨還必須各自提名至多3名可能的總理候選人。

Overseas absentee ballots will take place from March 4 to 16. Advance polling in Thailand will take place on March 17. The commission did not specify when the election result will be announced.

海外缺席投票將於3月4日至16日進行。泰國境內的提前投票將在3月17日進行。選委會沒有說明何時公布選舉結果。

The election is expected to be a three-way race among the pro-junta Palang Pracharat Party, anti-junta Thaksin family-linked Pheu Thai Party, and the Democrat Party, a favorite of the urban establishment.

本次選舉預期呈現三強鼎立局面，三大勢力分別為支持軍政府的「公民力量黨」、與反對軍政府的塔克辛家族有關的「為泰黨」，以及都市當權派支持的「民主黨」。

新聞辭典

Thailand：國名，泰國。例句：Thailand has been under military rule since a coup in May 2014.（自2014年5月政變以來，泰國一直由軍政府統治。）

king：名詞，王、國王。例句：The official coronation ceremony of Thai King Rama X will be held on May 4 - 6.（泰王拉瑪十世的官方加冕典禮，將在5月4日至6日舉行。）

election：名詞，選舉、選擇。例句：The postponement of the election sparked protests in several parts of the country.（本次大選延後舉行，引爆該國多地的抗議聲浪。）

