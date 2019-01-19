《中英對照讀新聞》Beijingers vent their stress in ’anger room’ 北京百姓在「憤怒屋」洩壓

2019-01-19

◎周虹汶

It took Smash customer Qiu Siyu just a few sharp blows with a baseball bat to wreck what looked like an old car radio, after which two friends battered telephones, audio speakers, rice cookers and even a mannequin.

才用球棒狠捶幾下，「發洩屋」顧客邱思宇就把看來像是一台老車收音機的東西砸爛，兩名友人接著敲碎電話、音箱、飯鍋，甚至一個展示模特兒。

All three paid 158 yuan to spend half an hour in an "anger room" in Beijing, where patrons wearing protective gear use hammers and bats to vent their frustration on household objects while staff play music of their choice in the background.

3人花了人民幣158元，在北京「憤怒屋」中待了半小時，在那裡，穿戴防護裝備的顧客使用榔頭跟棒槌，對家用物品發洩沮喪挫折，而員工根據他們的選擇播放背景音樂。

Since the venture opened in September, customers have smashed around 15,000 bottles every month, said 25-year-old Jin Meng, who co-founded Smash with her friends.

和友人共同創辦「發洩屋」的25歲金孟說，自從這間企業9月開張，顧客每月大約破壞1萬5000支瓶子。

Not intended to promote violence, Smash aims to help people deal with the pressures of living in big cities like Beijing, Jin said, adding that their target customers are between 20 and 35 years old.

無意鼓動暴力，金說「發洩屋」旨在幫助民眾應付居住於北京這種大城市裡的壓力，並補充指出，他們的目標客群介於20至35歲間。

Jin said around 600 people visit Smash each month.(Reuters)

金說每月約有600人造訪「憤怒屋」。（路透）

新聞辭典

vent：名詞，指出口、通風口、排氣孔；動詞，指洩漏、發洩感情、排出、透過排放來減輕壓力、海洋動物浮上水面呼吸。例句：He vented his anger on his children.（他對他的孩子們發火。）

smash：動詞，指粉碎、打破、擊潰、猛撞、瓦解；名詞，指打碎、猛擊、垮掉、破產；形容詞，指轟動一時的、極為成功的。例句：The company is heading for a smash.（這家公司就要破產了。）

wreck：名詞，指船隻等遇難、失事物件的殘骸、失去健康的人；動詞，指失事、遇難、破壞、使受挫。例句：His bad temper wrecked their marriage.（他的壞脾氣毀了他們的婚姻。）

