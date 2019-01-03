《中英對照讀新聞》Karaoke office: Japan inc. shifts to unusual workspaces－卡拉OK辦公室：日本企業換到奇特的地點辦公

2019-01-03

◎孫宇青

From tiny one-person cubicles in underground stations to camping tents under towering skyscrapers and even karaoke clubs: in workaholic Japan, salarymen are never short of a place to work.

不論是地鐵站內的單人小隔間，還是高聳摩天大樓下的露營帳篷，甚至是卡拉OK包廂，在工作狂滿街跑的日本，受薪階級永遠不缺辦公場所。

On the pavement in Tokyo’s Marunouchi financial district, groups of businesspeople clutching laptops sit on pillows around a low table... in a camping tent surrounded by shimmering glass buildings.

在東京丸之內金融區的人行道上，被閃閃發亮的玻璃建築所環繞的露營帳篷內，三五成群的商務人士抓著筆記型電腦，圍坐在環繞矮桌的椅墊上。

Yasuyuki Minami, who works for the Japanese arm of software giant SAP, said the unusual surroundings sparked new business ideas. His boss agreed that "we tend to have fixed and stereotyped ideas when we are in the office."

全球企業軟體開發商SAP日本分公司員工南靖之（譯音）表示，新奇的環境可激發「全新商業構想」。他的老闆附和道：「待在辦公室裡，我們容易產生固定、刻板的想法。」

Daiichikosho, Japan’s biggest karaoke operator, from April 2017, also opened up its singing rooms for office space at 33 outlets close to business districts in big cities.

從前年4月開始，日本最大卡拉OK業者「第一興商公司」，也在大城市靠近商業區的33家分店，開放包廂做為辦公空間。

For 600 yen per hour, users can display images directly from their laptop computers onto the big screen on the wall. Shy people can also practice business presentations using the microphone and a white board － all in a soundproof room.

顧客每小時花600日幣（約170台幣），即可將筆電畫面直接投影在牆上的大螢幕。怕生的人也可以在這個有隔音效果的房間裡，使用麥克風和白板操演商業簡報。

《新聞辭典》

cubicle：名詞，小隔間。例句：Everyone at the managerial level is offered a cubicle.（所有管理階層人員都分配到一間小辦公室。）

shimmer：動詞，閃耀。例句：Moonlight shimmers on the surface of the lake.（湖面上閃爍著月光。）

soundproof：形容詞，隔音的。例句：The soundproof room is for the pianists’ exclusive use.（這個隔音房間只供鋼琴家專用。）

