《中英對照讀新聞》Thais pray they’re barking up the right tree looking for lottery luck 泰國人祈求找對帶來樂透運的好運樹

2018-12-08

◎周虹汶

Superstition and looking for luck are a part of daily life in Thailand. In one temple in central Bangkok, visitors hope to find it hidden in the bark of an ancient tree.

迷信及尋求好運是泰國每日生活的一部分。在曼谷中央一座廟宇內，參訪者希望在一棵古樹樹皮裡找到藏於其中的好運。

Hundreds flock to the Kunnatri Ruttharam temple every week to pay respects to the enormous dead tree trunk, which is draped in flowers and offerings from worshippers who believe rubbing its bark can reveal winning lottery numbers.

每週有數百人前往古納提倫塔蘭寺，對這棵已逝大樹的樹幹致敬，它垂掛著花朵與祭祀者的供品，他們相信摩擦它的樹皮能顯出樂透中獎號碼。

The state-run lottery business is booming in the kingdom, with ticket vendors on almost every street corner and buyers poring over numerology charts to pick the luckiest sequence.

國家經營的彩券事業正在這個王國蓬勃發展，幾乎每個街角都有券商，而買家鑽研數字密碼圖表來挑選最幸運的數列。

One lucky worshipper believes he won 70,000 baht thanks to the tree.

一位幸運的崇拜者相信，他多虧這棵樹才贏到7萬泰銖。

“I have won minor prizes before from this tree, I think when I am in tough spots the tree helps me,” Pakapon Chummano, 54, said.

54歲的帕卡蓬．崇瑪諾說，「我過去從這棵樹先後贏到多次小獎，我覺得這棵樹在我處於困境時幫助我。」

People have a variety of techniques for finding lucky lottery numbers, including visiting spirit mediums, praying to holy relics, or dropping candle wax on water at temples or other holy sites. （Reuters）

為了找尋樂透幸運號碼，民眾有各種招式，包括拜訪靈媒、對聖物祈禱，或是滴燭蠟在寺廟或其他聖地的水上。（路透）

新聞辭典

bark：名詞，指樹皮、嗥叫聲；動詞，指狗吠、咆哮。bark up the wrong tree為片語，指找錯人、找錯門、找錯原因、用錯方法。例句：He barked at me.（他對我咆哮。）

drape：名詞，指簾幔、皺邊；名詞，指呈褶狀垂下、覆蓋、裝飾。例句：She draped her coat over the back of this chair.（她把外套披掛在這張椅背上。）

pore over：片語動詞，指仔細研讀。例句：She pored over the letter searching for clues about the sender.（她仔細閱讀那封信，尋找關於寄信人的蛛絲馬跡。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/