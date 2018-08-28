《中英對照讀新聞》Scientists claim Viagra could new miracle cure for blindness 科學家宣稱，威而鋼可能是新的失明奇蹟療法

2018-08-28

◎陳正健

Scientists claim erectile dysfunction medication Viagra could actively repair damaged eyes and stop further loss of vision.

科學家宣稱，治療勃起障礙的藥物「威而鋼」，或許能積極修復受損的眼睛，阻止視力進一步折損。

Tests by researchers at Colombia University in New York suggest the anti-impotence drug could halt age-related macular degeneration, or AMD. It is the most common cause of blindness in individuals over the age of 55 in developed countries

紐約哥倫比亞大學研究人員的測試顯示，這種抗陽萎藥物也許能中止與年齡相關的黃斑部退化，或老年性黃斑部病變（AMD）。在已開發國家中，這種眼疾是造成55歲以上人士失明的最常見原因。

In the US study, five elderly patients with AMD were given two Viagra pills a day for two years. The results showed the drug improved vision for one participant and completely halted deterioration for the others.

在這項美國研究中，5名患有AMD的年長患者，在2年期間每天被給予2顆威而鋼藥丸。結果顯示，這種藥物改善了1名受試者的視力，並完全阻止其他受試者視力惡化。

Professor Sobha Sivaprasad from the Royal College of Ophthalmologists said the Viagra findings were encouraging, although the study was small. "We now need bigger studies to replicate these findings before Viagra can be used as a treatment," she cautioned.

英國「皇家眼科醫學院」教授薩哈．席娃帕賽德表示，這項威而鋼發現鼓舞人心，儘管研究規模甚小。她強調，「在威而鋼可用於治療之前，我們現在需要更大規模的研究，以重現這些發現。」

新聞辭典

anti-impotence drug，名詞，抗陽萎藥物。例句：Please consult your doctor before taking any anti-impotence drugs.（在服用任何抗陽萎藥物前，請諮詢你的醫生。）

ophthalmologist：名詞，眼科醫師。例句：My ophthalmologist advised me to have this surgery.（我的眼科醫師建議我動這項手術。）

caution：動詞，警告，告誡。例句：The policeman cautioned me for parking here.（警察告誡我不可在此停車。）